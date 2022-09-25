MAC soccer squads topple STLCC

ST. LOUIS – Oliver Green scored a tiebreaking goal with less than five minutes remaining in regulation, and the Mineral Area men’s soccer team stayed perfect in Region 16 play.

Ryan Garner stopped eight of nine shots faced in his return as keeper, and the visiting Cardinals upset 12th-ranked St. Louis 2-1 on Saturday.

Mineral Area (4-2-1, 3-0-0) was soundly outshot 13-6, but never trailed once Colton Neumeyer netted his first goal of the season on a Cedric Mielsch assist in the 36th minute.

St. Louis (8-2-1, 2-1-0), assessed five yellow cards in the match, found the equalizer from Alexander Gatto in the 54th.

But Green responded late with his timely second of the season past keeper Breno Zanolla, who faced only five shots on goal.

The Cardinals continue their region schedule at home in a men’s and women’s doubleheader against Metropolitan on Thursday.

Ella Gant snapped a frustrating scoring drought off a pass from Hannah Miller in the 80th minute, and the Mineral Area women eased past winless St. Louis 4-0 later Saturday.

Leah Buerck capped the victory with her team-high fifth goal on a penalty kick after Kayleigh Slinkard was upended by the opposing keeper on a run.

Mineral Area (4-4-1, 2-0-1) notched its third consecutive win after producing nine corner kicks and outshooting the Archers 16-6 overall.

Alexys Cook made three saves to secure the shutout after the Cardinals surrendered no shots to St. Louis (0-7-0, 0-2-0) prior to halftime.

Ella Cosentino gave the visitors an early lead as Cennet Oruc assisted in the sixth minute. Miller made it 2-0 unassisted before intermission.