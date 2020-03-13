MAC suspends all sports through April 3

PARK HILLS – The baseball bats, softball gloves, golf clubs and running shoes are being shelved at Mineral Area College – at least for a while.

The school issued a brief statement on multiple social media platforms Friday afternoon, confirming that all sporting activities will cease for the next three weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic:

“In response to the COVID-19, all Mineral Area Athletics (games and practice) will be postponed immediately and re-evaluated April 3.”

The MAC baseball team was scheduled to face Three Rivers on Friday, but that doubleheader had been temporarily pushed back to Sunday due to a wet field in Poplar Bluff.

Softball coach Dave Guemmer was informed on Thursday that his team would not travel for tournament action this weekend in Fayetteville, Ark.

The opening tournament for men’s golf was scheduled for March 27, and the track and field teams were preparing for their first outdoor meet next weekend.