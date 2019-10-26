{{featured_button_text}}

COTTLEVILLE, Mo. – The Mineral Area cross country program swept the inaugural Region 16 Division III championships on Friday in a head-to-head battle with St. Charles.

The top-ranked Cardinals prevailed 20-41 in the men’s 8K race with individuals, placing second through sixth consecutively behind winner Edwin Kipainoi (28:26).

Wyatt Elliott (28:45), Jacob Arnold (29:00), Donovan Denslow (29:24), Sam Toppins (30:02) and Dylan Cisne (30:50) completed the Mineral Area team score.

They will chase an NJCAA Division III national title next Saturday in Westfield, Mass.

The MAC women secured their crown with a 25-30 final margin in the 5k competition.

St. Paul Lutheran graduate (22:47) Hailey Cortez paced the Cardinals, followed by Nani Brewington (23:07), Michaiah Fels (25:59), Cameryn Yount (26:42) and Kassie Rawlings (28:21).

Audrey Kelley (20:42) and Hannah DeGraw (22:17) delivered a 1-2 finish for St. Charles.

