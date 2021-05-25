MAC Volleyball Camps Set

The Mineral Area College volleyball program will be hosting three separate camps over the next several weeks. For more information and registrations forms visit https://athletic.mineralarea.edu/camps/Cardinal_Camps

Individual Camp – June 7-10

The basic fundamentals of volleyball will be taught and drilled. The coaching staff will be comprised of MAC coaches and players to allow more one-on-one-instruction. All skills and areas of the game will be covered. Early registration guarantees each camper a T-shirt. The cost is $75. Camp times will be 8-10 a.m. for grades 4-5; 10 a.m.-12 p.m. for grades 6-7 and 1-3 p.m. for grades 8-9 each day.

Specialty Camp – June 11

The specialty camp will include two sessions – 9-11 a.m. and 12-2 p.m. – of one-on-one instruction from the MAC coaching staff and players, and is specifically focused on setters and hitters with drills designed to emphasize technique at each position. Campers entering grades 5-8 are welcome to attend. The cost is $50.

Cardinal Camp – July 7-9

The basic fundamentals of volleyball will be taught and drilled for athletes in grades 4-8. The coaching staff will be comprised of MAC coaches and players to allow more one-on-one instruction. All skills and areas of the game will be covered. The cost of the camp is $50. Grades 5-6 will participate from 4-6 p.m., followed by grades 7-8 from 6-8 p.m. each day.

