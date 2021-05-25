 Skip to main content
MAC Volleyball Camps Set
MAC Volleyball Camps Set

The Mineral Area College volleyball program will be hosting three separate camps over the next several weeks. For more information and registrations forms visit https://athletic.mineralarea.edu/camps/Cardinal_Camps

Individual Camp – June 7-10

The basic fundamentals of volleyball will be taught and drilled. The coaching staff will be comprised of MAC coaches and players to allow more one-on-one-instruction. All skills and areas of the game will be covered. Early registration guarantees each camper a T-shirt. The cost is $75. Camp times will be 8-10 a.m. for grades 4-5; 10 a.m.-12 p.m. for grades 6-7 and 1-3 p.m. for grades 8-9 each day.

Specialty Camp – June 11

The specialty camp will include two sessions – 9-11 a.m. and 12-2 p.m. – of one-on-one instruction from the MAC coaching staff and players, and is specifically focused on setters and hitters with drills designed to emphasize technique at each position. Campers entering grades 5-8 are welcome to attend. The cost is $50.

Cardinal Camp – July 7-9

The basic fundamentals of volleyball will be taught and drilled for athletes in grades 4-8. The coaching staff will be comprised of MAC coaches and players to allow more one-on-one instruction. All skills and areas of the game will be covered. The cost of the camp is $50. Grades 5-6 will participate from 4-6 p.m., followed by grades 7-8 from 6-8 p.m. each day.

