MAC women avenge lone soccer loss

FARMINGTON – Since coughing up two fluke goals and a penalty kick to suffer its lone defeat 3 ½ weeks ago, the back line of the Mineral Area women’s soccer team has performed impeccably.
The Cardinals exacted revenge against State Fair on Wednesday evening, and moved one step closer to a coveted banner in just their second season of existence.
Ella Gant buried a penalty kick under pressure after teammate Emily Kellum was knocked down in the 84th minute, and the Cardinals prevailed 1-0 for their fourth straight victory.
Mineral Area (6-1, 5-1) generated only three shots prior to intermission, but completely dominated the second half for a 12-1 advantage.
Although a bushel of quality scoring chances slipped away, the Cardinals continued to push forward and eventually broke through on an alert back-post run.
Kellum, who exclusively played center back as a freshman out of necessity, moved up from her midfield spot on a cross that initially failed to connect in the middle. Her effort to arrive first at the loose carom coaxed a holding foul in the box from defender Jacqueline Murillo.
Gant was selected to attempt the resulting PK, and beat keeper Savannah Romero inside the left post for her eighth goal of the season.
The outcome proved especially sweet for five second-year players on the active roster – Mallory Mathes, Kayleigh Slinkard, Abby Holmes, Alexys Cook and Kellum – who endured a 1-8 inaugural campaign littered with injuries. They had not beaten the Roadrunners in three previous tries.
Now the Cardinals control their own destiny for a MCCAC title and top seed for the upcoming Region 16 tournament. Their next test awaits Saturday at Metropolitan.
Theresa Butscher made four saves for her fourth shutout. Protected in the center back by both Emma Winkler and Callie Clarke-Smith, MAC has not surrendered a goal in three straight contests.
State Fair (7-3-1, 3-2-1) showed signs of fatigue with fewer substitutions amid humid conditions as the action progressed past sundown, but its only scoring chance of the second half was gifted and glorious.
Mineral Area defender Kadelia Wilkins was stricken with a lower leg cramp while going for possession, giving Roadrunners forward Briscia Zuniga a clear path down the left side.
Although Zuniga guided a well-placed chip toward the top corner, Butscher replied with a sensational effort with an outstretched hand to deflect the ball wide for a corner.
Gant, who was stopped on a previous look from 20 yards out, netted the game-winner about a minute later. The Cardinals ended with a favorable 15-7 shot differential.
Winkler watched two long free kicks corralled by the opposing keeper, and Romero handled a dangerous shot from Slinkard along the right side during a ferocious MAC push down the stretch.
Leah Buerck worked with Gant on a nice two-person passing sequence before a cross intended for Mathes was broken up. Another cross toward Gant skimmed through before Holmes could reach the back post.
Neither side threatened to penetrate the penalty area consistently in the first half, but Clarke-Smith broke up one dangerous run by Natalie Clarke.
Kellum hit the crossbar on a second ball from about 25 yards out, and had another strong dribble stolen in isolated space by Skyler Sweezor.