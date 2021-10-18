 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MAC women get seventh straight win
0 comments

MAC women get seventh straight win

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
MAC women's soccer

Mineral Area forward Leah Buerck rushes ahead with possession during the first half of a women's soccer match against East Central on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Union, Mo.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

COTTLEVILLE, Mo. – The Mineral Area women’s soccer team seized its seventh consecutive victory to complete a stellar regular season on Saturday.

Leah Buerck netted two more goals, Theresa Butscher made seven saves, and the 14th-ranked Cardinals escaped St. Charles 2-1 in a rematch from the season opener.

Mineral Area (9-1) will have some time to heal from recent bumps and bruises before hosting either St. Charles or East Central in the Region 16 semifinal round on Oct. 27.

The Cardinals protected their winning streak, but not without facing a stern test from a St. Charles (4-7-3) squad it previously routed 8-0.

The Cougars outshot MAC 12-11 and produced four corner kicks, but could not find the late equalizer after trailing 2-0 in the second half.

Buerck increased her team-high goal count to 13 after connecting in the 16th and 48th minutes. It was her fifth multi-goal match of the season.

Mallory Mathes picked up her fifth assist to equal Kayleigh Slinkard for most on the club. Ella Gant set up the second tally by Buerck.

Mackenzie Deuser answered for St. Charles with less than 15 minutes remaining, and keeper Natasja De Valk made five saves on seven chances.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 6 Market: Will weather be a factor?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mac

Vinyard leads MAC at Greenville meet

HILLSBORO, Ill. – Kyle Vinyard continued to lead the reigning NJCAA Division III cross country champions from Mineral Area with another strong…

George returns to power MAC men
Mac

George returns to power MAC men

  • Updated

ROBINSON, Ill. – Alexi George returned to action from a broken wrist to score two goals, and the Mineral Area men’s soccer team blanked Lincol…

+13
MAC women avenge lone soccer loss
Mac

MAC women avenge lone soccer loss

  • Updated

FARMINGTON – Since coughing up two fluke goals and a penalty kick to suffer its lone defeat 3 ½ weeks ago, the back line of the Mineral Area w…

Mac

MAC cross country ramps up competition

  • Updated

ELSAH, Ill. – The Mineral Area men’s cross country team placed sixth behind five NCAA Division II programs on Friday at the Border War meet ho…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News