MAC women get seventh straight win

COTTLEVILLE, Mo. – The Mineral Area women’s soccer team seized its seventh consecutive victory to complete a stellar regular season on Saturday.

Leah Buerck netted two more goals, Theresa Butscher made seven saves, and the 14th-ranked Cardinals escaped St. Charles 2-1 in a rematch from the season opener.

Mineral Area (9-1) will have some time to heal from recent bumps and bruises before hosting either St. Charles or East Central in the Region 16 semifinal round on Oct. 27.

The Cardinals protected their winning streak, but not without facing a stern test from a St. Charles (4-7-3) squad it previously routed 8-0.

The Cougars outshot MAC 12-11 and produced four corner kicks, but could not find the late equalizer after trailing 2-0 in the second half.

Buerck increased her team-high goal count to 13 after connecting in the 16th and 48th minutes. It was her fifth multi-goal match of the season.

Mallory Mathes picked up her fifth assist to equal Kayleigh Slinkard for most on the club. Ella Gant set up the second tally by Buerck.

Mackenzie Deuser answered for St. Charles with less than 15 minutes remaining, and keeper Natasja De Valk made five saves on seven chances.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0