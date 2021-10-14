MAC women post another shutout, secure conference banner

The defensive effort along the back line was otherwise outstanding for a MAC squad forced to make adjustments after starters Callie Clarke-Smith and Elisabeth Cosentino limped off the field in discomfort.

Alexys Cook filled in at left back throughout the entire second half, disrupting several sideline passes, and Emily Kellum moved back from her usual midfield spot to protect the lead.

Elizabeth Snyder entered her second match this fall with a heavily braced left knee, and secured a key possession win near the center line before getting the assist on a solid pass to Buerck.

Cook, like current teammates Abby Holmes and Mariah Wagganer, never had the option to play soccer at Central High School. Their names will soon be listed on at least one banner at Sechrest Fieldhouse.

Mineral Area would have turned the contest into a runaway if not for stellar work by Falcons keeper Gabby Mattli, who made 12 saves in 14 chances.

Mattli shined brightest on a stop when Kayleigh Slinkard broke away from her defender and darted about 30 yards down the middle on a clean run in the second half.