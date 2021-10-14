MAC women post another shutout, secure conference banner

UNION, Mo. – The remarkable rise of the Mineral Area women’s soccer program in just two seasons of existence has now been stamped with a historic MCCAC championship.
The 14th-ranked Cardinals are looking for more with the Region 16 tournament rapidly approaching as the top seed, and in the meantime, continue to bolster their postseason résumé.
Freshman forward Leah Buerck scored in the fourth and 89th minutes, and Mineral Area survived just a couple of anxious moments while hobbling past East Central 2-0 on Wednesday.
Theresa Butscher made three saves for her fifth shutout, and Mineral Area (8-1) notched its sixth consecutive victory by outshooting the Falcons 24-7.
Although the Cardinals heavily dominated the action overall, they could not breathe easily until Buerck buried her team-high 11th goal on an explosive run down the right side.
East Central (3-12) nearly pulled even with nine minutes remaining, but Butscher corralled a light chip from Abby Layton from inside the box to preserve a fragile 1-0 edge.
Layton was the best threat the Falcons could offer during the previous matchup in Farmington, but was limited to just two late shots, the second of which drifted over the crossbar from about 22 yards out.
The defensive effort along the back line was otherwise outstanding for a MAC squad forced to make adjustments after starters Callie Clarke-Smith and Elisabeth Cosentino limped off the field in discomfort.
Alexys Cook filled in at left back throughout the entire second half, disrupting several sideline passes, and Emily Kellum moved back from her usual midfield spot to protect the lead.
Elizabeth Snyder entered her second match this fall with a heavily braced left knee, and secured a key possession win near the center line before getting the assist on a solid pass to Buerck.
Cook, like current teammates Abby Holmes and Mariah Wagganer, never had the option to play soccer at Central High School. Their names will soon be listed on at least one banner at Sechrest Fieldhouse.
Mineral Area would have turned the contest into a runaway if not for stellar work by Falcons keeper Gabby Mattli, who made 12 saves in 14 chances.
Mattli shined brightest on a stop when Kayleigh Slinkard broke away from her defender and darted about 30 yards down the middle on a clean run in the second half.
Ella Gant, owner of 10 goals this season, created room to shoot from just outside the box with a settle and quick pivot, but her drive was caught before halftime.
Mallory Mathes had a team-high five shots for the Cardinals, but a couple of rising strikes along the right wing were also handled overhead by Mattli.
Mathes would notch the game’s initial assist, however, as Buerck received her pass in the middle and worked past two defenders before beating Mattli from on step inside the box.
The Cardinals stayed relentless in their pressure to create four first-half corner kicks. An excellent series of passes between Mathes, Slinkard, Gant and Snyder yielded a dangerous cross in the second stanza.
Falcons defender Samantha Starling took a necessary yellow card by tripping Buerck on a run with 1:54 remaining. Buerck put the outcome out of reach 46 seconds later.
Starting backs Kadelia Wilkins and Emma Winkler were integral in the defensive command by Mineral Area, which will travel to St. Charles on Saturday for the regular-season finale.