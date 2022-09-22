MAC women secure win; men draw

MOUNT CARMEL, Ill. – Mallory Mathes produced her second straight multi-goal match on Wednesday night to help the Mineral Area women’s soccer program achieve another milestone.

Kayleigh Slinkard scored in the opening minute of action, and the Cardinals topped Wabash Valley 4-1 for their first-ever victory over an NJCAA Division I opponent.

Cennet Ourc assisted on each of the first two tallies, and Mineral Area (3-4-1) grabbed a promising 2-0 lead in the 16th minute.

Mathes netted her second of the game on a through pass from Leah Buerck in the 54th minute after Wabash Valley (2-5) pulled to within 2-1 by halftime.

Hannah Miller put the contest out of reach later on with Callie Clarke-Smith picking up the assist.

The Mineral Area men earlier played a contentious match against Lincoln Trail that concluded in a 3-3 draw after nothing was settled in two overtime periods.

Cardinals defender Jack Taylor was assessed a red card, but the sides were eventually even again at 10 versus 10 when one player and multiple coaches from Lincoln Trail were also disqualified.

Cedric Mielsch netted a pair of tying goals during the second half for Mineral Area (3-2-1), first squaring the contest at 2-2 on a pass from Alexi George.

After Lincoln Trail regained the lead, Jamie Murray created a penalty kick opportunity with five minutes left in regulation that Mielsch converted for his third goal of the season.

Drew Vandeven put the Cardinals on the board during the first half as Jonah Hellmers assisted.

Mineral Area will return to Region 16 play with a crucial men’s and women’s doubleheader at St. Louis on Saturday afternoon.