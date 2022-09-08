MAC women settle for draw in Region 16 opener

PARK HILLS – The Mineral Area women’s soccer team controlled most possession during extra time, but failed to capitalize in the debut match on its new home turf.

Despite creating 11 corner kicks and unofficially outshooting State Fair 12-11 Wednesday, the Cardinals settled for a 1-1 draw in a physically taxing Region 16 opener.

Hannah Miller scored in the 33rd minute, and Alexys Cook made seven saves for Mineral Area (1-3-1, 0-0-1), which had multiple solid looks at a potential golden goal.

Nayeli Lopez stopped 12 shots for the Roadrunners, including a dangerous drive by Miller in extra time, but limped off the field with about six minutes remaining after landing awkwardly among a crowd.

Defender Jackie Murillo cleared a tricky bounce in the box as MAC generated three successive corners, and back-up keeper Kateri Herrera made a final leaping save to deny Leah Buerck.

The historic contest spanned 2 hours, 39 minutes with numerous stoppages, including a ribbon cutting ceremony that created an extended rest period at the end of regulation.

Adamaris Ramirez was consistently the top offensive threat for State Fair (2-0-2, 0-0-1) with her speed, and tallied the equalizer unassisted on a counter attack with 18:50 remaining in the second half.

Her explosive left-side run and finish spoiled a promising outlook for the Cardinals, who nearly increased a 1-0 advantage just seconds earlier with excellent pressure.

Lopez punched a rising shot by Callie Clarke-Smith off a second ball after a free kick by Kayleigh Slinkard caromed off a defender. She previously stopped Miller, who totaled six shots overall, on a solid pass from Ella Gant.

Cook had her own shining moments protecting the opposite cage. The Central graduate turned another Ramirez run aside at the near post, then fought through a larger attacker to cover a loose rebound.

The Cardinals did not import a new keeper this season. Cook fills the role for the first time as a converted defender, and joins Slinkard and Mallory Mathes as third-year roster members granted extra eligibility due to the pandemic.

Mineral Area executed a couple of solid crosses late in the second half. A connection from Rylee Mirth to Miller was stopped by Lopez, and Colleen Flanagan fired high on a pivoting pass by Gant.

Neither side waited long to create a quality offensive chance. Cook was tested first on a catching save against Sabra Moon after Maria Decker intercepted a long pass for the Roadrunners in the fifth minute.

Mathes shot high from the middle on a pass from Buerck, and Mirth was bumped off possession by Ramirez before her subsequent cross to Cennet Oruc resulted in a stopped header.

Persistent work by Mathes to win the ball along the right side produced two more opportunities prior to halftime, and the Cardinals eventually took advantage of a miscue.

Lopez partially shanked a goal kick that never approached midfield. Oruc dribbled in from the left side and ripped a crossing feed that deflected off a defender in front.

The ball rested about eight feet from the goal line. Miller was the first to arrive, and made no mistake while booting her first goal of the season.

Players had a heated verbal exchange after Ramirez bolted behind the back line defense to square the match, but no similar incidents ensued.

Lopez stayed down for a couple of minutes but returned after colliding heavily with incoming MAC attacker Ella Cosentino on a long diagonal ball into the box before the second half concluded.

Mineral Area returns to action on Saturday against the Central Methodist junior varsity.