MAC women showcase new weapons in soccer blowout

FARMINGTON – Ella Gant and Leah Buerck were recruited by the Mineral Area women’s soccer coaching staff for the specific purpose of injecting firepower into a depleted offense.
It didn’t take long for the dangerous newcomers to impose their presence on Saturday, as the revitalized Cardinals dominated their debut match in season two of program existence.
Mineral Area attacked St. Charles early with aggressive passes from its midfielders, and received three goals each from Gant and Buerck while rolling to an 8-0 shutout at toasty Engler Park.
Returning all-region player Kayleigh Slinkard also scored, and Kadelia Wilkins tallied a goal and assist as the Cardinals boldly outshot the visitors 23-6 overall.
Slinkard and high school teammate Mallory Mathes nearly exclusively carried the offensive burden throughout a delayed and abbreviated 1-8 campaign last spring that produced nine total goals.
Mineral Area was also plagued by numerous injuries that ravaged a roster dependent on dual-sport athletes and left no available substitutes during some contests.
But those struggles seemed like a distant memory Saturday against the overmatched Cougars, as the Cardinals tapped into their fortified depth to weather the summer heat.
Buerck found plenty of open space in the third minute after receiving a sideline ball from Wilkins, and finished her run to commence a steady barrage.
Gant, who compiled more than 100 goals over three all-state seasons at nearby North County High School, made it 2-0 by burying a 25-yard strike off a Slinkard assist in the sixth.
St. Charles tested the opposing back line early on, and breached it on a couple of occasions to generate shots for freshman Braydan Brown about three minutes apart.
Mineral Area keeper Theresa Butscher denied her in each instance, however, including an excellent reach while leaping to steer a rising drive away for a rare corner.
Butscher made five saves overall, and enjoyed a relatively quiet remainder of the match as the energy level of the St. Charles forwards soon tapered.
Natasja De Valk was conversely much busier guarding the other cage, and watched the Cardinals build a 5-0 advantage on a bending 30-yard free kick by Wilkins in the 34th minute.
Gant previously netted her second straight goal with another smooth dribble to her right past two defenders before finishing the shot from just outside the box.
Buerck followed an original diagonal pass from Callie Clarke-Smith to Mathes and subsequent cross that was broken up, and was unmarked in front for an easy putaway.
De Valk delivered her best stop against Mathes just after the second half kicked off. Butscher came back to turn Brown away on the lone St. Charles shot of the stanza.
The MAC defense avoided any letdown with the sizable lead. Returning sophomore Emily Kellum calmly dribbled through midfield congestion when necessary, and center back Emma Winkler raced in retreat to erase a St. Charles steal and run.
Alexys Cook atoned for a turnover by winning two successive sideline balls in the 75th minute, and the Cardinals eventually resumed their offensive push down the stretch.
Clarke-Smith and Kiya Lambert notched the assists on through passes to Gant and Slinkard, whose shot was tipped and crawled over the line at 6-0 after her previous chance was negated by an offside touch.
Buerck equaled the hat trick of Gant less than two minutes later after settling a deflected pass from Mariah Wagganer inside the box and getting a favorable carom off the left pipe.
Mathes rattled the crossbar on a late free kick, and Abby Holmes narrowly missed her first collegiate goal at the back post while redirecting a slightly elevated cross from Elisabeth Cosentino.