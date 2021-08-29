MAC women showcase new weapons in soccer blowout

Buerck followed an original diagonal pass from Callie Clarke-Smith to Mathes and subsequent cross that was broken up, and was unmarked in front for an easy putaway.

De Valk delivered her best stop against Mathes just after the second half kicked off. Butscher came back to turn Brown away on the lone St. Charles shot of the stanza.

The MAC defense avoided any letdown with the sizable lead. Returning sophomore Emily Kellum calmly dribbled through midfield congestion when necessary, and center back Emma Winkler raced in retreat to erase a St. Charles steal and run.

Alexys Cook atoned for a turnover by winning two successive sideline balls in the 75th minute, and the Cardinals eventually resumed their offensive push down the stretch.

Clarke-Smith and Kiya Lambert notched the assists on through passes to Gant and Slinkard, whose shot was tipped and crawled over the line at 6-0 after her previous chance was negated by an offside touch.

Buerck equaled the hat trick of Gant less than two minutes later after settling a deflected pass from Mariah Wagganer inside the box and getting a favorable carom off the left pipe.