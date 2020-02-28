Cardinals achieve first 30-win season in OT battle

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Mineral Area men’s basketball team entered the NJCAA postseason second-best nationally in free-throw percentage.

That accuracy level was on display during the most crucial moments on Friday as the Cardinals anxiously solidified their first 30-win campaign in program history.

Tristian Mullins, Malevy Leons and Angelo Stuart combined to convert six consecutive foul shots in the final 41 seconds of overtime to edge State Fair 90-83 in the Region 16 semifinal round.

Keyyaun Batchman totaled 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists amid eight turnovers for top-seeded Mineral Area (30-1), which faces Moberly for the championship at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

A loss would have left the Cardinals helplessly waiting more than a week for a likely but uncertain at-large invitation to the NJCAA Tournament with an extra blemish on their resume.

They appeared to be in safe position after building a 71-60 advantage, but the feisty Roadrunners surged to within 72-70 after mounting a 9-0 run.