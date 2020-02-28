Cardinals achieve first 30-win season in OT battle

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Mineral Area men’s basketball team entered the NJCAA postseason second-best nationally in free-throw percentage.
That accuracy level was on display during the most crucial moments on Friday as the Cardinals anxiously solidified their first 30-win campaign in program history.
Tristian Mullins, Malevy Leons and Angelo Stuart combined to convert six consecutive foul shots in the final 41 seconds of overtime to edge State Fair 90-83 in the Region 16 semifinal round.
Keyyaun Batchman totaled 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists amid eight turnovers for top-seeded Mineral Area (30-1), which faces Moberly for the championship at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
A loss would have left the Cardinals helplessly waiting more than a week for a likely but uncertain at-large invitation to the NJCAA Tournament with an extra blemish on their resume.
They appeared to be in safe position after building a 71-60 advantage, but the feisty Roadrunners surged to within 72-70 after mounting a 9-0 run.
Kailleb Walton-Blanden nailed a clutch 3-pointer on a second chance to make it 77-77 with 30 seconds left, tying the game for the first time since 2-2.
Rather than stall for a final shot, MAC freshman Angelo Stuart immediately slashed in for a successful go-ahead layup. Walton-Blanden answered with two free throws with 14 seconds on the clock.
Leons was responsible for three huge defensive plays in the extra session, resulting in a steal, blocked shot at the rim and errant State Fair pass that became a turnover.
Batchman snapped an 81-81 deadlock at the line moments later, and the Cardinals extended a three-point lead when top State Fair threat Demaria Franklin missed a contested triple.
The Cardinals led nearly 39 minutes of regulation after two baskets from Stuart highlighted a 9-2 start. He equaled Batchman for team-high honors with 20 points.
Leons provided 17 points and five blocks while making 11-of-13 free throws, and Mineral Area finished with five players in double digits.
Tristian Mullins shined off the bench with 16, and alternated two 3-pointers each with Nate McCluer in a span of four possessions before halftime.
Kevin Legardy scored his 11 in the first half, including a driving layup that established a 31-19 cushion before State Fair began chipping away.
Malcolm Townsel splashed from long range, and Franklin sank a floater to make the margin four. MAC salvaged a 39-33 edge when Batchman faded and connected from the baseline at the horn.
Stuart sank two straight threes early in the second half, pushing the Cardinals’ lead from three to nine. They shot 50 percent from the field and 24-of-32 from the line.
Mineral Area and Moberly will meet for the third time with each owning a home victory head to head.
Franklin netted a game-high 21 points for State Fair (16-14). Townsel posted 18 and Walton-Blanden dropped in 15.