Cardinals ambush Three Rivers to seize revenge

PARK HILLS – Brett Thompson timed his break and sprinted about 20 feet to deflect and eventually steal the basketball when Three Rivers floated an inbounds pass from the opposite sideline.

After getting thumped by the rival Raiders earlier this month, the 13th-ranked Mineral Area men were determined to concede nothing in the anticipated rematch.

The Cardinals swarmed throughout an electrifying first half on Saturday night, and triumphed 77-60 to strengthen their grip on first place in the Region 16 standings.

Thompson finished with a game-high 27 points – leading MAC for a fifth time during its current six-game win streak – and sported a wide smile at numerous moments throughout the contest.

Mineral Area (20-4, 7-1) avenged its lethargic 83-57 setback in Poplar Bluff with authority, shooting 51 percent from the field while committing only nine turnovers.

Keonte Jones leaped high to catch and slam the ensuing lob pass off the Thompson takeaway, capping a 17-2 scoring run in exhilarating fashion for a 37-16 advantage.

Kenan Sarvan totaled 17 points, six rebounds and three assists, and Jamir Price added 13 points plus six assists for the Cardinals, who also converted and efficient 13-of-15 free throws.

Three Rivers (14-9, 4-4) could not duplicate the deluge of perimeter daggers and excellent half-court defense that previously shut down the dangerous transition game of MAC.

The Raiders failed to capitalize as Mineral Area missed its first five shots, and soon found the action spiraling against them to the delight of a large Homecoming crowd.

Price nailed a 3-pointer after executing a give-and-go with Thompson to build a 13-7 lead. The Cardinals further amplified their energy level to extend a 20-14 difference.

Thompson connected from the right wing, then twisted in midair to finish a backdoor bounce pass by Sarvan. Aggressive defense bolstered the surge in momentum from there.

Price dunked off his own midcourt steal, then found Gavin Harris for a 3-pointer that brought perhaps the loudest roar all season at Sechrest Fieldouse after Jones rejected an opposing dunk attempt.

Sarvan buried his second 3-pointer and the Cardinals’ sixth just before the first half concluded. Their resulting 42-25 cushion would only be challenged temporarily.

Raiders forward Keith Kiner opened the second stanza with his first two field goals – a tip-in and 3-point shot – to spark an eventual 11-2 run spanning three minutes.

Triples from Lamar Wilkerson and Shannon Strickland pulled Three Rivers within 44-36, but the next decisive sequence was controlled by Thompson.

The transfer guard from Oakland, Calif. attacked for a couple of layups, sank all three free throws after a perimeter foul, and netted a putback by jumping backward to a stop over a fallen defender in the paint at 61-44.

Keonte Jones knocked down a triple, then cashed in from the line for a 72-49 lead after players stepped in to diffuse a verbal exchange between Thompson and Raiders guard Kevin Jones.

Keonte Jones had nine points for the Cardinals, who received only five from their bench. MAC can clinch the No. 1 tournament seed by winning two of their next four region games.

Strickland highlighted four Three Rivers starters in double figures with 18 points. Paul Greene scored 12 points and Kiner tallied 11 along with eight rebounds.

Wilkerson, the team leader in scoring average at 17.3 per game, had 10 points on 4-of-13 shooting. The Raiders had won five straight.

Mineral Area will travel to West Burlington, Iowa, on Wednesday to face Southeastern. The Cardinals defeated the Blackhawks 81-56 in Park Hills on Nov. 23.

