Cardinals blitz Moberly with decisive 15-0 run

PARK HILLS – The Mineral Area men’s basketball team pestered Moberly with active defense, and hit crucial field goals near the end of the shot clock during the second half on Thursday night.
The sixth-ranked Cardinals delivered a pivotal 15-0 run after briefly trailing, and remained unbeaten on the season with another balanced showing in a 76-66 victory at Sechrest Fieldhouse.
Malevy Leons posted team highs of 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Keonte Jones provided 14 points and eight rebounds to pace Mineral Area (9-0, 1-0).
In another simmering battle between the intense rivals, the reigning Region 16 champion Greyhounds would shoulder most of the frustration.
Sincere Parker dropped in 20 points, including 14 in the first half, and Dezi Jones added 14 points with six assists amid six turnovers for Moberly (7-3, 0-1).
Mineral Area limited the opposition to 38 percent shooting from the field after Moberly had compiled 110 and 107 points during its previous two games.
Makalani Kafele made a strong move past Leons for a 3-point play that put the Greyhounds ahead for the last time at 46-45 with 13 minutes remaining.
But the Cardinals had early success cutting away from the ball, and revisited that strategy on a go-ahead basket by Lamontay Daughtery on a no-look assist from J.P. Robinson.
Keonte Jones battled for a putback during a hustling stretch before nearly throwing down an incredible follow slam. He later drew a flagrant foul against Parker after winning a loose ball.
Terry Ford nailed a 3-pointer off the bench as the shot clock expired, and Leons connected from straight away following several passes after the Cardinals scrapped on the floor to force a jump ball.
Terrion Murdix capped the outburst with two free throws at 60-46, and went 10-of-10 for game while ending with 12 points and five assists.
A double technical was assessed to both Daughtery and Cortez Mosley during a dead ball as officials attempted to quell the increased verbal sparring.
Moberly regrouped with a 3-pointer by Dezi Jones after Jalen Cincore hit the offensive glass, but was answered from long range by Kevin Stone.
Stone had 12 points to give Mineral Area four players in double figures, and hit a stellar transition scoop while being bumped out of bounds to represent the largest MAC lead at 66-51.
Leons hammered down a couple of early dunks, the first of which came after securing a one-handed rebound at 14-9 while tangled with an opposing player in the lane.
Parker drilled back-to-back threes, and Dezi Jones added a steal and layup to comprise an 8-0 Moberly spurt, but the Greyhounds were beaten to the rim several times on drives in the first half.
Keonte Jones swiped the ball away and found Robinson racing ahead for a layup after Ford forced Moberly into an errant pass with mid-court pressure. Jones slashed through traffic for a 28-22 lead.
Moberly drew closer on a fast-break finish by Antoine Bloxton after Kafele notched a second blocked shot in the paint, but two free throws by Manu Musemena made the halftime score 35-30.
Mineral Area was unofficially 29-of-37 from the stripe.
The Greyhounds, who made 12-of-15 free throws, received seven points and 10 rebounds from Kafele.
The teams are scheduled to meet twice more in the regular season with Moberly hosting on March 1.
The Cardinals will travel next to State Fair on Saturday for a 5 p.m. tipoff following the women’s game.