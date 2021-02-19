Cardinals blitz Moberly with decisive 15-0 run

But the Cardinals had early success cutting away from the ball, and revisited that strategy on a go-ahead basket by Lamontay Daughtery on a no-look assist from J.P. Robinson.

Keonte Jones battled for a putback during a hustling stretch before nearly throwing down an incredible follow slam. He later drew a flagrant foul against Parker after winning a loose ball.

Terry Ford nailed a 3-pointer off the bench as the shot clock expired, and Leons connected from straight away following several passes after the Cardinals scrapped on the floor to force a jump ball.

Terrion Murdix capped the outburst with two free throws at 60-46, and went 10-of-10 for game while ending with 12 points and five assists.

A double technical was assessed to both Daughtery and Cortez Mosley during a dead ball as officials attempted to quell the increased verbal sparring.

Moberly regrouped with a 3-pointer by Dezi Jones after Jalen Cincore hit the offensive glass, but was answered from long range by Kevin Stone.