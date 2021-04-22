Cardinals blow 25-point lead, end dream season

Leons ignited the Cardinals with a massive dunk through contact from Ridgnal after catching a pass across the lane from Stone.

Robinson sank a triple to present the Cardinals with their first double-digit lead at 48-38, and three subsequent steals by Murdix and Jones produced six more quick points.

Stone nailed his second 3-pointer in between, and a transition layup by Jamir Price sent MAC to the locker room ahead 61-43.

But no lead was safe against an opponent averaging 110 points per game to lead all of NJCAA, and the Tigers harassed, hustled and shot their way to a remarkable comeback.

Down 84-67 near the midway juncture of the second half, Cowley County chipped away with 3-point daggers, free throws and key defensive stops.

Edmundson and Clark struck from well beyond NBA range to bring their team within 93-85. Edmundson hit an uncontested layup at 96-94 after Jacquez Yow blocked a shot at the other goal.

“They started to make shots. We had to rotate guys against them, because they wear you down over 40 minutes,” Strege said. “When we lost that at the point, it was hard. The game just got long.