Cardinals blow 25-point lead, end dream season

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Mineral Area men not only handled but thrived against the intense pressure and turbo-charged tempo of Cowley County for 25 minutes of masterful basketball on Thursday.
And then the Cardinals lost their floor general. Turnovers and fouls quickly mounted, and the greatest season in program history was painfully derailed by a runaway train.
Cowley County erased a 25-point deficit after halftime, and ousted the top-seeded Cardinals from the NJCAA Tournament 105-101 in stunning fashion at Hutchinson Sports Arena.
Mineral Area entered the event as the top scoring defense in the country at 60 points per game. The eighth-seeded Tigers eclipsed that total in the second half alone, outscoring the Cardinals 62-40.
“It will hurt for a while. Like I can feel it,” Mineral Area head coach Luke Strege said in an interview with KTJJ radio. “But after we give it some time, we’ll be very thankful for the time we did have together and the success that we had.”
Dalen Ridgnal compiled 26 points, 13 rebounds and seven blocks as a force in the post, and Moun’tae Edmundson added 23 points after connecting six times from beyond the arc.
Mikel Henderson suffered 11 turnovers, but netted 22 points and seven assists. He put Cowley County (23-4) ahead to stay at 99-97 on a 3-pointer with 1:59 remaining.
Mineral Area (24-1) reached the national quarterfinal round for the first time in four appearances, and approached prime position to join the last four standing.
The Cardinals shot an impressive 60 percent from the field in defeat, and established a 70-45 advantage with 17:15 to play on three straight interior baskets by Terry Ford, Keonte Jones and Leons.
But the early pace of the game gradually rendered a physical toll, even as contact was officiated more tightly down the stretch and whistles became increasingly frequent.
MAC committed 19 of its 27 turnovers while called for 19 fouls over the final 20 minutes, and finished the contest without three players available from its regular rotation of nine.
The Tigers converted 26-of-33 free throws compared to 20-of-32 by the Cardinals, and charged back with a 17-of-40 shooting clip from 3-point range.
Jones and Ford each fouled out in the closing moments, and starting point guard Terrion Murdix missed most of the second half after losing a tooth.
Murdix received contact to the mouth while battling to force a turnover. In a cruel twist of irony, no foul was called during that exchange. Murdix tallied seven assists in 18 minutes of action.
“It went outstanding until Terrion Murdix [left the game],” Strege said. “When you lose your point guard and your heart and the guy who had to handle all of that pressure... The dude gets a tooth knocked out and there’s no call. What are you going to do? He couldn’t go back in the ballgame.
“At that point, we lose our subs. J.P. [Robinson] had to ride it out the rest of the way. That’s when the pressure just got a little too much for us. And then it was just one [thing] after another.”
Steadfast defense propelled the Cardinals to the top line on the bracket as the lone remaining unbeaten NJCAA Division I squad. They won every game during the regular season by no less than nine points.
The Cardinals made 10 steals and limited Cowley County to 41 percent shooting prior to intermission. They were equally stellar offensively.
Kevin Stone fueled an encouraging start with four early baskets, and provided 22 of his game-high 27 points in the first half as MAC brilliantly broke pressure to create layups.
The Tigers stayed within 40-38 when Cevin Clark buried the third of his five 3-pointers, but Mineral Area responded with an emphatic 19-3 run over the next 4 ½ minutes.
Leons ignited the Cardinals with a massive dunk through contact from Ridgnal after catching a pass across the lane from Stone.
Robinson sank a triple to present the Cardinals with their first double-digit lead at 48-38, and three subsequent steals by Murdix and Jones produced six more quick points.
Stone nailed his second 3-pointer in between, and a transition layup by Jamir Price sent MAC to the locker room ahead 61-43.
But no lead was safe against an opponent averaging 110 points per game to lead all of NJCAA, and the Tigers harassed, hustled and shot their way to a remarkable comeback.
Down 84-67 near the midway juncture of the second half, Cowley County chipped away with 3-point daggers, free throws and key defensive stops.
Edmundson and Clark struck from well beyond NBA range to bring their team within 93-85. Edmundson hit an uncontested layup at 96-94 after Jacquez Yow blocked a shot at the other goal.
“They started to make shots. We had to rotate guys against them, because they wear you down over 40 minutes,” Strege said. “When we lost that at the point, it was hard. The game just got long.
"They did an excellent job. They’re built for that situation. There’s not a better team made to be down 18 or 20 and come back from that. I’m a little lost for words on that one.”
An open-court double dribble took another possession away from the Cardinals, who missed seven consecutive shots until a putback by Manu Musemena made it 103-101 with 17 seconds on the clock.
A slashing layup by Robinson at 92-79 with 7:08 left marked their previous basket. MAC used constant single-file substitutions throughout the action to conserve energy.
Edmondson fittingly sealed the outcome with two free throws, and MAC misfired on two desperation 3-pointers in the closing seconds.
Cowley County improved to 20-0 this season when scoring at least 100 points after dumping 134 on Trinity Valley in the round of 16 on Tuesday.
Leons, the Region 16 Player of the Year, capped a certain all-American sophomore campaign with 19 points, nine rebounds and six assists on 7-of-10 shooting.
His production was curbed by a lack of half-court touches once the second half became disjointed by incessant whistles and miscues.
Robinson ended with 13 points and Price equaled Ford with 12 apiece as five Cardinals surpassed double figures. Jones added nine points and five steals.
Leons, Murdix and Stone returned for a second year with Mineral Area, and helped the program secure its first region title and NJCAA trip since 2015. They will depart with a combined 54-3 record.