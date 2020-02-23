Cardinals cap best regular season in program history

State Fair missed its next three shots – all from beyond the arc – and yielded a couple of turnovers as Mineral Area responded with a pivotal 9-0 spurt.

Kevin Legardy sank a tough leaner after Malevy Leons turned an interior steal into two free throws, and the Cardinals established a 75-67 cushion with 2:10 to play.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Damaria Franklin paced the Roadrunners with 20 points, and tried to rally his squad late with five quick points after hitting a triple and stealing the ensuing inbounds pass.

Legardy buried another clutch shot with his fourth 3-pointer to make it 78-72, but the Cardinals would have to survive one more threat in the final minute.

Kohen Thompson connected for three in the corner, but Franklin was off the mark with a tying attempt after Keyyaun Batchman was called for traveling.

Batchman atoned with a big steal before converting from the line, and sophomore center Gabe O’Neal punctuated the win after getting behind the defense for a transition slam.