Cardinals cap best regular season in program history

SEDALIA, Mo. – One last stressful challenge was calmly handled, and the best regular season in Mineral Area men’s basketball history was indeed attained on Saturday night.
It should be enough to secure an at-large bid to the NJCAA Tournament at minimum, regardless of what happens to transpire over the next two weeks.
As they have all winter, the sixth-ranked Cardinals fought through in-game adversity and health issues to make timely plays and triumph amid a tough environment.
Angelo Stuart posted a game-high 22 points plus eight rebounds, and all five starters reached double digits as Mineral Area outlasted highly motivated State Fair 83-75.
The outcome clinched the No. 1 seed in the five-team Region 16 tourney for the Cardinals (29-1, 7-1) based on tie-breaking criteria with Moberly.
Mineral Area was down to seven available participants with reserve forward Tristian Mullins out sick, and potentially three minutes from watching its national profile sustain a crushing dent.
In an intense contest that included 15 lead changes, the host Roadrunners (15-13, 1-7) grabbed a 67-66 edge on a putback by Dimitri Georgiadis with about 4:20 remaining.
State Fair missed its next three shots – all from beyond the arc – and yielded a couple of turnovers as Mineral Area responded with a pivotal 9-0 spurt.
Kevin Legardy sank a tough leaner after Malevy Leons turned an interior steal into two free throws, and the Cardinals established a 75-67 cushion with 2:10 to play.
Damaria Franklin paced the Roadrunners with 20 points, and tried to rally his squad late with five quick points after hitting a triple and stealing the ensuing inbounds pass.
Legardy buried another clutch shot with his fourth 3-pointer to make it 78-72, but the Cardinals would have to survive one more threat in the final minute.
Kohen Thompson connected for three in the corner, but Franklin was off the mark with a tying attempt after Keyyaun Batchman was called for traveling.
Batchman atoned with a big steal before converting from the line, and sophomore center Gabe O’Neal punctuated the win after getting behind the defense for a transition slam.
Leons finished with 19 points, and O’Neal dropped in 15 for the Cardinals, who knocked down 26-of-32 free throws while shooting 43 percent from the field.
Legardy compiled 14 points with 11 rebounds, and Batchman had 11 points with 10 assists. Mineral Area has five days to rest before facing either State Fair or MSU-West Plains in Jefferson City on Friday.
Malcolm Townsel scored 11 points while Kailleb Walton-Blanden and Georiadis added 10 apiece for the Roadrunners, who led 39-33 after a driving layup by Townsel early in the second half.
Stuart provided a mid-range floater and slipped in a putback for consecutive MAC baskets, and later put his team ahead 48-47 with a 3-pointer.
O’Neal scored the first five points for the Cardinals, but picked up a second personal foul less than 2 ½ minutes into the game. Kevin Stone joined the other four starters for a lengthy stretch without a break.
State Fair jumped in front 16-11 on a pair of Franklin jumpers, but had a tie-breaking fast-break layup and subsequent cutting dunk to help MAC carry a 33-31 advantage at halftime.