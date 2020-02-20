Cardinals complete 15-0 home schedule

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mineral Area can clinch the No. 1 seed for the Region 16 tournament and maintain a sterling resume to make the NJCAA field by defeating State Fair in the regular-season finale on Saturday.

Sophomore forward Alex Peterson notched 16 of his 18 points, and pulled down seven rebounds to pace MSU-West Plains (10-19, 2-5). Nico Hill chipped in 10 more off the bench.

An excellent pass from Leons to a cutting Kevin Stone made the early margin 17-6, and Legardy faked a shot from the right corner before attacking the baseline for a double-clutch layup at 23-11.

Mineral Area got a 3-pointer from reserve Jake McKinlay to close the half with a 38-23 advantage, and never saw the differential dip below double digits.

Legardy made a steal and layup after scoring a previous basket in the lane, and Tristian Mullins knocked down two threes to create a 59-37 lead.

The Cardinals held explosive guards Sardaar Calhoun and Malik Tidwell to six points each despite using only seven players for their third contest in a span of five nights.