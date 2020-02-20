You are the owner of this article.
Cardinals complete 15-0 home schedule
MAC Men's Basketball

Mineral Area freshman center Malevy Leons (33) scores on a driving layup during first half action against St. Louis on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 in Park Hills.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

PARK HILLS – The precision and overall production of the Mineral Area offense tapered off Wednesday night. But the ultimate objective was achieved just the same.

The sixth-ranked Cardinals remained perfect at 15-0 on their home floor, and moved within one victory of securing the greatest regular season in program history.

Kevin Legardy compiled a game-high 22 points along with eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals to highlight a reduced rotation in a 77-59 triumph over MSU-West Plains.

Freshman center Malevy Leons tallied 16 points plus eight rebounds and four assists with his parents in attendance on a visit from The Netherlands.

Gabe O’Neal grabbed 12 rebounds and Angelo Stuart finished with 14 points as Mineral Area (28-1, 6-1) overcame a subpar 38-percent team shooting performance.

Leons swished two 3-pointers during an opening 10-0 spurt, and the Cardinals never trailed after limiting the Grizzlies to just 11 points over the first 13 minutes of action.

Legardy added three triples during the first half, and was a catalyst at both ends of the floor. His efforts were magnified since usual starting point guard Keyyaun Batchman did not play.

Mineral Area can clinch the No. 1 seed for the Region 16 tournament and maintain a sterling resume to make the NJCAA field by defeating State Fair in the regular-season finale on Saturday.

Sophomore forward Alex Peterson notched 16 of his 18 points, and pulled down seven rebounds to pace MSU-West Plains (10-19, 2-5). Nico Hill chipped in 10 more off the bench.

An excellent pass from Leons to a cutting Kevin Stone made the early margin 17-6, and Legardy faked a shot from the right corner before attacking the baseline for a double-clutch layup at 23-11.

Mineral Area got a 3-pointer from reserve Jake McKinlay to close the half with a 38-23 advantage, and never saw the differential dip below double digits.

Legardy made a steal and layup after scoring a previous basket in the lane, and Tristian Mullins knocked down two threes to create a 59-37 lead.

The Cardinals held explosive guards Sardaar Calhoun and Malik Tidwell to six points each despite using only seven players for their third contest in a span of five nights.

Consecutive field goals from Peterson in the post brought MSU-West Plains to within 65-51, but MAC answered as Stone finished off a give-and-go assist by Legardy.

Mineral Area shot just 9-of-30 from beyond the arc, but remains second nationally in free-throw percentage after converting 10-of-13 from the line.

O’Neal and Stone each contributed eight points to the win.

