{{featured_button_text}}
MAC Basketball

Mineral Area freshman guard Kevin Stone holds possession during a home game against Highland on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Park Hills. Stone had 24 points in a 101-49 victory over West Kentucky Tech on Tuesday night.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

PARK HILLS – Kevin Stone benefited from numerous fast-break possessions as the 15th-ranked Mineral Area men’s basketball team coasted to another home victory.

The freshman reserve guard netted a game-high 24 points on 10-of-18 from the field, and grabbed six rebounds Tuesday night as the Cardinals routed West Kentucky Tech 101-49.

Gabe O’Neal notched a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds – despite playing sparingly in the second half – as Mineral Area (8-0) shot 55 percent overall.

After receiving votes last week, the Cardinals vaulted highest out of four newcomers to the national poll. Their latest performance featured a perfect 12-of-12 effort from the line.

Ja’Quan Jones and Hunter Campbell scored 12 points each, and Aaron Reed added 10 for West Kentucky Tech, which was besieged by costly turnovers.

MAC opened with a 10-2 run that included back-to-back steals and slams by Keyyaun Batchman and Malevy Leons, along with two O’Neal baskets from the post.

Batchman recorded 13 points, a season-high nine assists, six rebounds and five steals as a versatile threat for the Cardinals, who placed five scorers in double figures.

Terrion Murdix sprang Stone for his first of two straight layups at 29-10, and Angelo Stuart drilled a corner 3-pointer during a sustained 22-6 run.

Mineral Area connected nine times from the beyond the arc, including two in a row from Batchman and Jake McKinlay just before halftime.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Leons sank a triple moments earlier as blood dripped from his gashed lip, and did not return to the game once play was abruptly halted. He registered four steals and seven points in limited action.

O’Neal provided a putback when the Cardinals crashed the offensive glass for four successive shots, and the halftime margin expanded to 53-23.

Reed sparked the Stars with back-to-back threes as the second half began, and Mineral Area followed with a sloppy stretch of three straight turnovers.

West Kentucky Tech trailed 57-32 after Jones connected from long range, but surrendered an ensuing 18-2 outburst spanning about four minutes.

Stone tipped in a rebound off an inbounds play, then attacked along the baseline for the next Mineral Area basket. He would add three second-half dunks.

Kevin Legardy buried three 3-pointers, and Tristian Mullins scored easily off another steal as the Cardinals’ lead ballooned to 88-40.

Mullins compiled 12 points, five steals and four assists. Legardy accounted for 11 points while McKinlay equaled Stuart with nine apiece.

West Kentucky Tech (4-3) was limited to less than half of its explosive average of 104.5 points through six contests. Leading scorer Dre Smith was not in the lineup.

Mineral Area will face Daley College on Friday and Kennedy-King on Saturday in Chicago.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments