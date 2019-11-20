PARK HILLS – Kevin Stone benefited from numerous fast-break possessions as the 15th-ranked Mineral Area men’s basketball team coasted to another home victory.
The freshman reserve guard netted a game-high 24 points on 10-of-18 from the field, and grabbed six rebounds Tuesday night as the Cardinals routed West Kentucky Tech 101-49.
Gabe O’Neal notched a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds – despite playing sparingly in the second half – as Mineral Area (8-0) shot 55 percent overall.
After receiving votes last week, the Cardinals vaulted highest out of four newcomers to the national poll. Their latest performance featured a perfect 12-of-12 effort from the line.
Ja’Quan Jones and Hunter Campbell scored 12 points each, and Aaron Reed added 10 for West Kentucky Tech, which was besieged by costly turnovers.
MAC opened with a 10-2 run that included back-to-back steals and slams by Keyyaun Batchman and Malevy Leons, along with two O’Neal baskets from the post.
Batchman recorded 13 points, a season-high nine assists, six rebounds and five steals as a versatile threat for the Cardinals, who placed five scorers in double figures.
Terrion Murdix sprang Stone for his first of two straight layups at 29-10, and Angelo Stuart drilled a corner 3-pointer during a sustained 22-6 run.
Mineral Area connected nine times from the beyond the arc, including two in a row from Batchman and Jake McKinlay just before halftime.
You have free articles remaining.
Leons sank a triple moments earlier as blood dripped from his gashed lip, and did not return to the game once play was abruptly halted. He registered four steals and seven points in limited action.
O’Neal provided a putback when the Cardinals crashed the offensive glass for four successive shots, and the halftime margin expanded to 53-23.
Reed sparked the Stars with back-to-back threes as the second half began, and Mineral Area followed with a sloppy stretch of three straight turnovers.
West Kentucky Tech trailed 57-32 after Jones connected from long range, but surrendered an ensuing 18-2 outburst spanning about four minutes.
Stone tipped in a rebound off an inbounds play, then attacked along the baseline for the next Mineral Area basket. He would add three second-half dunks.
Kevin Legardy buried three 3-pointers, and Tristian Mullins scored easily off another steal as the Cardinals’ lead ballooned to 88-40.
Mullins compiled 12 points, five steals and four assists. Legardy accounted for 11 points while McKinlay equaled Stuart with nine apiece.
West Kentucky Tech (4-3) was limited to less than half of its explosive average of 104.5 points through six contests. Leading scorer Dre Smith was not in the lineup.
Mineral Area will face Daley College on Friday and Kennedy-King on Saturday in Chicago.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.