Cardinals crush Daley for third time

PARK HILLS – Dior Conners scored a team-high 21 points, and the Mineral Area men forced 23 turnovers without applying full-court pressure during the first half on Saturday night.

The Cardinals placed five players in double figures, and capped the semester with a 94-39 victory while routing winless Richard J. Daley for the third time in seven weeks.

Amarion Dickerson finished with 16 points and four assists, and Devon Barshow provided 12 points with seven rebounds off the bench for Mineral Area (13-2).

Playing at home for the seventh time in eight contests, the Cardinals jumped ahead 12-0 on a putback by Ibrahim Drame after Amarion Wilson converted a driving 3-point play.

Dylan Williams turned one of his four steals into a layup, then dished to Drame for a dunk. Two straight runners down the line from Za-Ontay Boothman bumped the margin to 35-8.

Dickerson attacked the rim for a layup and putback just before halftime, and Darren Blocker nailed a deep 3-pointer for a 52-17 separation.

The outcome spelled an eighth consecutive win, and enabled MAC to lower its top scoring defense in the nation to less than 50 points per game.

Edward Harris shined in defeat with a game-high 23 points and five rebounds for Daley (0-15), which dropped three games to the Cardinals by an average of 50 points.

Connors was 8-of-10 from the field, and began the second half with a backdoor layup, pull-up jumper and 3-point shot to produce a personal 7-0 run before teammates grabbed the spotlight.

Barshow netted a putback and two free throws on the ensuing possession to make it 70-26. Williams pushed the lead to 83-29 while chipping in 11 points, and Boothman tallied 10.

Jaysen Massie was called for a flagrant foul after knocking Dickerson down on a collision in the lane, and coaches agreed to a rare continuous clock over the last eight-plus minutes.

Harris finished a difficult scoop shot, and drew three shooting fouls in the second half for Daley.

Mineral Area picked up eight rebounds and seven points from Lamontay Daughtery, and sank 22-of-28 free throws as a team.

The Cardinals will return to action on Jan. 7 with a home date against SE Illinois.