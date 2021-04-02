Cardinals crush State Fair after 8-of-8 start

Murdix found Leons inside for a couple of early layups, and created his own score with a drive and spin in the middle of the lane.

State Fair (9-15) rushed into several early mistakes, and never threatened to pull a second seeding upset after knocking off Three Rivers on Tuesday night in Poplar Bluff.

Sophomore Kohen Thompson scored 12 points while Tavari Eckwood and Corey Nzigamasabo chipped in nine each for the Roadrunners, who were saddled with 20 turnovers.

Leons dribbled end to end at 6-foot-10 for a transition layup off a sideline trap steal, and Manu Musemena followed with a 3-pointer to create 23-7 difference.

Stone netted 11 of his 13 points in the first half with three triples, and added a layup when off a swatted pass as forward Lamontay Daughtery stayed composed enough while stumbling in traffic.

Murdix punctuated the stanza with an acrobatic finish high off the glass after wrapping the ball around two larger defenders.

State Fair drew within 51-28 with seven straight points early in the second half as Murdix limped to the bench and flexed his knee. He returned at full speed a few minutes later.