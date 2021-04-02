Cardinals crush State Fair after 8-of-8 start

PARK HILLS – A rare chance to host the Region 16 basketball tournament at home could not have started much better for the Mineral Area men on Friday.
The second-ranked and top-seeded Cardinals besieged State Fair from the outset by shooting 8-of-8 from the field in the first four minutes while forcing four straight turnovers.
Malevy Leons totaled 18 points, five rebounds, four blocks and four assists, and Mineral Area coasted past State Fair 88-52 in the semifinal round.
Point guard Terrion Murdix helped direct the flawless start, and finished with 12 points and seven assists for the Cardinals, who will face Moberly for the championship on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Mineral Area (21-0) limited its seventh opponent in nine contests to 60 points or less, and steamrolled to a commanding 49-21 halftime lead.
Faced with the potential task of playing back-to-back evenings in pursuit of the seventh region title in program history, the Cardinals conserved some energy in a lopsided rout.
They surged to leads of 11-0 and 18-2 through precise passing and shot selection. Only two of their first eight baskets were not layups, including a 3-pointer by Kevin Stone just before the shot clock expired.
Murdix found Leons inside for a couple of early layups, and created his own score with a drive and spin in the middle of the lane.
State Fair (9-15) rushed into several early mistakes, and never threatened to pull a second seeding upset after knocking off Three Rivers on Tuesday night in Poplar Bluff.
Sophomore Kohen Thompson scored 12 points while Tavari Eckwood and Corey Nzigamasabo chipped in nine each for the Roadrunners, who were saddled with 20 turnovers.
Leons dribbled end to end at 6-foot-10 for a transition layup off a sideline trap steal, and Manu Musemena followed with a 3-pointer to create 23-7 difference.
Stone netted 11 of his 13 points in the first half with three triples, and added a layup when off a swatted pass as forward Lamontay Daughtery stayed composed enough while stumbling in traffic.
Murdix punctuated the stanza with an acrobatic finish high off the glass after wrapping the ball around two larger defenders.
State Fair drew within 51-28 with seven straight points early in the second half as Murdix limped to the bench and flexed his knee. He returned at full speed a few minutes later.
J.P. Robinson ran the offense in the meantime, and the Cardinals pushed back with a 13-0 surge that completely broke the game open with stingy defense and quick counter attacks.
Robinson, who became the fourth MAC player in double figures with 11 points, finished a baseline slash and raced past two opposing players for a steal and layup at 64-28.
Murdix followed a 3-pointer with another steal, and the resulting 3-on-1 fast break concluded with a Leons slam off a behind-the-back pass from Musemena.
Zhvaughn Ward sank an open three and layup off his own steal to present the largest lead of the game at 83-37 with 5:12 left. Josh Luster sank two jumpers as the Mineral Area reserves saw extensive action.
The Cardinals committed two turnovers in the first half and seven overall. The roster also returned to full strength with Jamir Price starting and Terry Ford healthy off the bench.
State Fair closed on a cosmetic 15-5 run, but was held to two points in an earlier eight-minute stretch.
Moberly defeated MSU-West Plains 96-90 in the second semifinal on Friday.