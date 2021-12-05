Cardinals cut path to sixth straight victory

PARK HILLS – Even amid subpar shooting from the perimeter, the Mineral Area men’s basketball team steadily gained separation from visiting State Fair on Saturday night.

The Cardinals still finished 52 percent overall from the field, thanks to a clinic of well-timed screens and cuts that produced numerous open layups in the second half.

Jamir Price scored a game-high 16 points while adding four assists, and Mineral Area converted 14-of-21 free throws while forcing 20 turnovers in a 76-57 victory.

Keonte Jones netted 14 points on an efficient 7-of-9 shooting, and equaled reserve forward Lamontay Daughtery with nine rebounds as the Cardinals notched their sixth consecutive win.

Mineral Area (8-3, 2-0) surged ahead 28-16 when 6-foot-10 center Kenan Sarvan sank consecutive 3-pointers. He added another from the left corner moments after missing a ferocious dunk attempt.

Jones capped his solid game with a tip-in as the Cardinals continued to bring intensity at the fading Roadrunners, and Price made two straight transition layups after Manu Musemena got a steal.

Sarvan ended with 13 points and Terry Ford provided 12 as four MAC starters achieved double digits in a balanced effort. Musemena and Ford were each credited with six assists.

The Roadrunners had won seven straight games, but faced a serious upgrade in competition and speed from the streaking and confident Cardinals, who had just knocked off rival Moberly on Wednesday.

Freshman guard Chad Kratzer was the hustling catalyst for State Fair (11-3, 0-1) with 13 points and three steals, including a quick swipe and sprint to bring his squad within 41-36.

Mineral Area answered with a crucial 15-3 run and never looked back, sparked by a curling drive by Jones and perimeter attack from Brett Thompson.

Ford made a difficult catch while abruptly stopping his momentum near the baseline, and finished a layup from a sharp angle to make it 56-39 midway through the second half.

Daughtery dished to Ford after ripping down an offensive rebound, and was later rewarded on a lob that resulted in a powerful slam.

Price made a nifty pivot for a spinning left-handed layup during the first half as the Cardinals extended a narrow 13-12 lead with a 15-4 push. Gavin Harris triggered it with his lone 3-pointer.

Will Wilson chipped in nine points, and Uros Gatic had eight for State Fair, which executed an inbound lob to Wilson for a thunderous dunk just before trailing 36-28 at halftime.

Mineral Area finished 4-of-17 from 3-point range without one make in the second half. The half-court motion was generating repeated success.

The Cardinals will spend the next two weekends playing outside Region 16 in Quincy, Illinois and Hot Springs, Arkansas before heading into the holiday break.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.