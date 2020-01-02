PARK HILLS – The Mineral Area men’s basketball team administered one more balanced blowout before entering the always difficult Region 16 portion of its schedule.
The seventh-ranked Cardinals built a 40-point advantage by halftime on Wednesday afternoon, and shot a sizzling 66 percent from the field to overpower Faith Prep 111-70.
Seven players reached double digits, and Mineral Area (17-0) surpassed the century mark collectively for the sixth time this season in their return from the Christmas break.
Terrion Murdix and Angelo Stuart each contributed 17 points to lead the way, and helped the Cardinals convert a superb 16-of-17 free throws during the contest.
Jake McKinlay was perfect on five shots from the field and four more at the stripe to provide 14 points off the bench, matching the total of starting forward Malavy Leons.
Kevin Stone added 15 points, and Kevin Legardy provided 12 points plus three steals in a final tune-up ahead of the awaited home showdown against Three Rivers on Saturday.
The Cardinals rank fifth nationally with a 54.2 field-goal percentage and 19th in scoring average at 95.8 points per outing.
Faith Prep trailed 55-24 despite closing the half on an 11-2 run.
Tristian Mullins doled out a team-high seven assists, while Murdix and Legardy registered six apiece for MAC. Leons collected eight rebounds.
