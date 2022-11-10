Cardinals draw charges, sink 10 threes in victory

PARK HILLS – The Mineral Area men’s basketball team was rewarded for finding a recurring soft spot while stretching the SW Illinois defense to its maximum capacity.

Sharp passes off penetration to the right elbow created five made 3-pointers from the right corner in the first half, and the Cardinals earned a solid 71-58 victory on Wednesday.

Mineral Area (3-1) never trailed while avenging last year’s narrow defeat in Belleville – albeit with much different personnel – and was considerably more active at the defensive end.

Dylan Williams scored a game-high 17 points, and Ibrahim Drame added 14 points plus six rebounds to pace four Cardinals in double figures.

SW Illinois (2-1) committed 11 turnovers by halftime, and was whistled four separate times on offensive charging fouls in a competitive upgrade after beating a prep program and junior varsity opponent to begin the season.

Dre Boyd slashed into the paint for a layup with about 14 minutes to play after two perimeter shots by MAC failed to draw iron, and the Blue Storm made their closest approach of the second half at 43-34.

Amarion Wilson helped the Cardinals respond by attacking off the dribble for free throws and a layup of his own as the difference swelled back 54-37.

Za-Ontay Boothman preceded that sequence with back-to-back threes, and Amarion Dickerson coaxed his second charging call of the game in between.

Third-year guard Manu Musemena was held without a field goal, but corralled nine big rebounds for the Cardinals. He outworked multiple SWIC players for two straight offensive boards during one possession.

Mineral Area thwarted each rally by the visitors. Williams landed a 3-pointer at 66-50, then knocked down four free throws over the final 1:08 once the margin had been reduced to 10.

Dior Connors equaled Boothman with 11 points off the bench. Before swishing a couple of corner threes, Connors crashed the glass for a tip-in between two taller forwards.

Jaquias Franklin highlighted SW Illinois with 15 points while Boyd contributed 12 more. Noah Courtney was the top post performer for his squad with nine points and a game-high 11 rebounds.

Courtney netted a third-chance putback near the midway mark of the first half, and the Blue Storm capitalized on a rare transition when Jefferson McLamb threw down an uncontested dunk.

But the Cardinals pestered opposing guards with sudden double teams along both the perimeter and sidelines, forcing miscues and rushed shots.

Drame, who played less than five minutes and attempted one shot in the meeting last year, broke ahead of the pack to unleash a thunderous slam at 25-13. He earlier showed expanded range out of the corner.

Boothman struck twice to restore a 32-18 separation, and the halftime lead stood at 37-22 even though Courtney powered through contact to score after catching a high entry pass.

Mineral Area splashed seven 3-pointers prior to intermission. Musemena assisted on two by Williams, who later threw the extra swing pass when Conners connected.

The annual Chicago weekend trip next awaits the Cardinals, starting Friday nightat Malcolm X and continuing Saturday with a second contest in seven days against Richard J. Daley.