Cardinals ease past struggling region foe Grizzlies

WEST PLAINS, Mo. – Mineral Area produced healthy scoring outbursts to begin each half, and remained atop the Region 16 men’s basketball standings on Wednesday night.

Brett Thompson continued his stretch of strong performances since the calendar flipped to January with 22 points, and the 13th-ranked Cardinals dominated MSU-West Plains 81-54.

Jamir Price totaled 17 points along with six rebounds and three assists. Mineral Area (19-4, 6-1) notched its 17th victory in 18 games after shooting 55 percent from the field.

The Cardinals capped an opening 20-4 run when Keonte Jones created a steal and caught a return lob from Gavin Harris in transition with one hand for a dazzling dunk.

Jones ended with 12 points, and Kenan Sarvan drained two early 3-pointers while scoring 10 as four MAC starters achieved double digits.

Disciplined defense kept the visitors comfortably ahead. MSU-West Plains (9-14, 2-4) struggled to find quality shots inside of 10 feet, and went just 31 percent from the field.

Tre Breland netted 14 points, and Mehdi Pissis added 12 on four first-half 3-pointers for the Grizzlies. Nico Hill was held scoreless after getting 16 in a loss to MAC two weeks ago.

Thompson connected two straight times from long range in the opening moments, and was clipped on the wrist while swishing a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer for a 38-27 lead.

Harris dished out two of his nine assists as Sarvan hit a cutting layup and Jones used a quick first step off the catch to beat MSU-West Plains down the lane at 27-13.

Pissis eventually brought the host team within eight after heating up from the perimeter, but Mineral Area quickly eliminated any possible suspense after intermission.

The Cardinals committed only nine turnovers in the contest, and surged to a 51-30 advantage as Jones finished a 3-on-1 fast break after Price and Thompson combined for a series of slashing layups.

Their largest cushion was achieved at 77-46 with about three minutes remaining on back-to-back triples by Thompson and Price.

Harris tallied seven points to match Ibrihim Drame, whose alley-oop slam was immediately answered by a spinning flush from Grizzlies forward Muhammed Kora in the second half.

Both teams were outstanding from the charity stripe. West Plains sank 11-of-12 free throws compared to 12-of-14 by Mineral Area.

The Cardinals now turn their attention to a home game Saturday, hoping to avenge a humbling 26-point loss against rival Three Rivers from earlier this month.

