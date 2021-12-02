Cardinals edge Moberly by one in bizarre finish

MOBERLY, Mo. – Two clutch plays from Keonte Jones helped the Mineral Area men’s basketball team establish a late seven-point advantage over rival Moberly on Wednesday night.

The Greyhounds nearly erased the entire margin over the final 1:15, but squandered an opportunity to possibly force overtime following a crucial mental error.

Michael Thomas passed up an open look at a corner 3-pointer, and instead made an inconsequential layup with two-tenths of a second remaining.

The 19th-ranked Cardinals escaped with a huge 74-73 victory to open an expanded Region 16 schedule, beating Moberly for a fifth consecutive time after sweeping four meetings last season.

Jamir Price totaled 14 points and three steals amid a balanced effort for Mineral Area (7-3, 1-0), which emerged from an 11-point deficit to earn their fifth straight win.

Terry Ford finished with 13 points, and drilled a massive 3-pointer for a 68-64 edge after the Cardinals inbounded near the table with 3 seconds on the shot clock.

Jones protected a one-possession lead with a steal and 3-point play while crashing hard to the floor, then got the roll on a quick drive and runner in the lane to make it 73-66.

Thomas sank three free throws after being fouled along the perimeter by Jones, and Moberly (8-3, 0-1) maintained its comeback hopes as Gavin Harris missed from the line in the single bonus.

Sincere Parker netted a game-high 20 points and Thomas provided 17 points with six rebounds for the Greyhounds during a contest that featured 11 lead changes.

Moberly collected four team fouls just 1:40 into the game, and a couple of questionable calls led to key shooter Tyren Moore fouling out while going scoreless in limited minutes.

But Parker and Thomas carried the offense with 10 points each in the first half while Makalani Kafele made two early steals and earned three separate trips to the stripe.

Jones made an immediate defensive impact with a block before getting the quick outlet pass from Price for a breakaway dunk. The Cardinals then coughed up an ensuing 8-0 run to Moberly.

Mineral Area regained the lead at 17-16 after Lamontay Daughtery and Harris nailed 3-pointers. But the home team surged before halftime.

Dorion Staples scored through contact on an entry pass, and Parker banked in a smooth leaner before a long Thomas triple created the largest spread of the game at 40-29.

The Cardinals shifted momentum just before intermission, as Price turned a steal into a driving layup and Daughtery canned his second 3-pointer from the left side.

Price picked up a loose ball less than a minute into the second half, and alertly dribbled in from midcourt for a layup and foul to continue an 11-0 run and create a 40-40 tie.

Jones tallied 10 of his 12 points after halftime, and Daughtery became the fourth MAC player in double figures with 11. Manu Musemena had eight points and six rebounds.

Mineral Area knocked down 8-of-11 free throws compared 20-of-26 by Moberly, and will host State Fair in another region game on Saturday.

Kafele ended with 12 points and Jimmy Bell added eight points with seven rebounds as the Greyhounds saw their five-game win streak snapped.

