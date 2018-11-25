PARK HILLS – David Kachelries has a tendency to defer potential scoring looks in favor of creating better ones for his Mineral Area teammates.
But the sophomore point guard became the primary shooting option during back-to-back possessions as the Cardinals struggled to shake winless Roane State on Saturday evening.
Kachelries finished a pair of driving layups late, and Mineral Area emerged 85-79 despite encountering a litany of defensive lapses.
Steve Wooten scored 18 points to equal the total from Kachelries, who also dished out eight assists. Darreus Brown contributed 13 points and nine rebounds for the Cardinals (7-1).
Roane State (0-7) suffered its fifth loss already by single digits, but not before building a 10-point lead in the first half. DeMierre Black netted a game-high 29 points for the Raiders.
Onteral Woodson delivered a steal and slam for MAC that was answered by Austin Brooks in the paint, marking the last Roane State lead of the night at 61-60 with 10:19 to play.
Yahuza Rasas battled for a putback that ignited a 10-2 run by Cardinals, and Woodson made a hustling play to throw an errant outlet pass off an opposing player before it caromed out of bounds.
Wooten attacked for a conventional 3-point play, then started another drive from the perimeter for another basket with contact. An entry pass to Gabe O’Neal created a 70-63 spread.
Black brought the Raiders within 78-77 by knocking down his second straight 3-pointer from the right corner with 2:01 remaining.
Kachelries answered by beating his defender to the hole, and repeated that result from nearly the same spot for a five-point lead with 46 seconds left after Roane State missed both a tying 3-point try and follow jumper.
Woodson was the fourth player into double figures with 13 points for Mineral Area, which committed only four turnovers in the second half. Patrick Strzala scored nine points.
The Cardinals were called for one foul over the first 18:30 of the game, but yielded Roane State easy access to the rim on several occasions during the opening half.
The Raiders scored on three straight possessions after Mineral Area rested its five starters togther in a mass substitution.
Grant Holt sank an open 3-pointer, and Black swished a pull-up jumper for an 18-11 lead. MAC pulled back within 22-21 when Brown grabbed an offensive rebound and Kachelries dished to a cutting Wooten.
James Jordan netted 12 of his 14 points before intermission, and factored heavily in a 9-0 counter by the visitors that included a steal and attacking layup from Black.
Jordan slashed through the lane for a left-handed layup, and later drained his second three of the half for a 31-21 advantage after the Cardinals failed to connect on a transition lob.
Brown helped Mineral Area chip away with a pair of putbacks. Tarek Raafat chipped in a 3-pointer off the bench, and Wooten muscled in a third chance to shrink the halftime deficit to 43-41.
Mineral Area evened the scored three times early in the second half before securing a brief 53-50 edge as Brown struck from 3-point range with 15:30 remaining.
He was promptly answered along the perimeter by Christian Blue, who scored 12 points while Brooks added 10 for Roane State.
The Cardinals will quickly return to action Monday at SW Illinois, seeking a season sweep after topping the Blue Storm 94-81 three weeks ago.
