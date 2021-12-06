 Skip to main content
Cardinals extend win streak to seven

  Updated
MAC Women

Mineral Area guard Brett Thompson drives during the first half of a men's basketball game against State Fair on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Park Hills.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

ST. LOUIS – Kenan Sarvan scored a season-high 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting, and the Mineral Area men dominated Lewis & Clark 74-45 on Sunday for their seventh straight victory.

The Cardinals stifled the Trailblazers defensively to construct a 38-19 lead, and cruised despite hitting 30 percent from long range and 12-of-24 from the line.

Brett Thompson finished with 14 points, and Terry Ford amassed 11 points with four steals for Mineral Area (9-3). Ibrahim Drams grabbed seven rebounds, and Jamir Price made four assists.

The Cardinals moved up to No. 16 in the latest NJCAA rankings released on Monday, and will travel to Quincy, Ill. this weekend to face Marshalltown and Bryant & Stratton on a neutral court.

Kevin McCoy scored 14 points for Lewis & Clark (3-4).

