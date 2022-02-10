Cardinals hold serve against State Fair

PARK HILLS – Sophomore guard Brett Thompson made 10-of-11 free throws and scored 19 points to lead the Mineral Area men’s basketball team past State Fair 90-65 on Wednesday night.

The 16th-ranked Cardinals shot 51 percent from the field and 14-of-17 at the line while eight different players contributed to a collective 11-of-21 effort from 3-point range.

Jamir Price tallied 14 points and Keonte Jones added 11 in the third meeting of the season. The host club established a 48-28 halftime advantage and never looked back.

Mineral Area (22-5, 8-2) committed just nine turnovers, and will travel to Three Rivers next Wednesday with a chance to clinch the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Region 16 tournament.

State Fair (14-11, 2-7) was paced by Cam Tweedy with 16 points while Will Wilson chipped in 11.

The Cardinals picked up nine points from Kenan Sarvan while Lamontay Daughtery provided eight points and a team-high eight rebounds. Terry Ford dished out five assists off the bench.

