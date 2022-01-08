Cardinals humbled by Three Rivers

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – Three Rivers torched the nets from the perimeter during the first half, and quelled the vaunted transition attack of rival Mineral Area in a dominant performance.

Lamar Wilkerson scored 24 points and claimed seven rebounds plus five assists as the Raiders forced 21 turnovers and routed the 14th-ranked Cardinals 83-57 on Saturday night.

Keith Kiner finished with 16 points among four players in double figures, and Shannon Strickland added 12 on four first-half 3-pointers for Three Rivers (9-8, 1-3).

Mineral Area (14-4, 2-1) entered the contest riding a 12-game win streak, but never truly threatened after facing a stunning 47-30 deficit at halftime.

Gavin Harris and Brett Thompson sank consecutive 3-pointers during a 10-0 run, but not before a rash of sloppy passes and one-shot possessions by the Cardinals resulted in a 70-42 separation.

Jamir Price equaled Thompson with a team-high 13 points, and cut through traffic for a layup that made the margin 52-40 early in the second half.

Three Rivers answered with an emphatic 18-2 outburst that Wilkerson sparked with an outstretched scoop in the lane. Kiner added two powerful dunks over the ensuing minutes.

Kinyon Hodges provided 13 points and five steals for the Raiders, and delivered thunderous punctation in the final minute as Wilkerson guided a running pass off the glass for his trailing teammate to throw down.

But the greatest damage was inflicted prior to intermission, as Three Rivers drained a remarkable 9-of-10 shots from beyond the arc. The majority of those looks were uncontested.

Wilkerson netted seven straight points after the game was tied 10-10, then dished one of his five assists to Kiner for a triple to create a 20-12 lead.

Hodges finished a 3-on-1 fast break through contact, and the Raiders led 29-16 when Paul Greene came away with two offensive rebounds and Strickland answered the previous 3-pointer by MAC guard Terry Ford.

The Cardinals drew within 32-26 after Keonte Jones double clutched neatly to score in the paint ahead of a driving layup from Thompson.

Three Rivers again offered a stronger response. Strickland connected when left open, and Wilkerson buried a 28-footer within a 10-0 push.

Kenan Sarvan tallied 11 points, and finished a couple of pick-and-roll plays for Mineral Area. But Three Rivers was prepared to deflect or take away several similar attempts throughout the night.

Jones had eight points, seven rebounds and three steals in defeat. The Cardinals were a collective 7-of-27 from 3-point range, and will host MSU-West Plains for another Region 16 contest on Wednesday.

