Cardinals never trail after quick 12-0 surge

ST. LOUIS – Sophomore forward Lamontay Daughtery scored a season-high 15 points, and the Mineral Area men’s basketball team returned to the win column on Monday night.

Kenan Sarvan also netted 15 points, and the Cardinals hampered host St. Louis defensively throughout the first half while rolling 78-56.

Mineral Area (21-5) slipped six spots to 16th in the NJCAA rankings, released a few hours before tip-off, but bounced back from its narrow region loss at Moberly.

The Cardinals opened with a powerful 12-0 scoring run, and built a 16-2 advantage just four minutes into the game. They maintained a healthy lead of 38-21 at halftime.

Keonte Jones added 11 points and Brett Thompson provided 10 in the victory. MAC returns home on Wednesday to face State Fair.

Doreante Tucker scored 17 points and Anias Futtrell posted 14 for St. Louis (5-10).

