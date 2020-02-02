PARK HILLS – The Mineral Area men’s basketball team gained a measure of revenge plus a sparkling first victory against a ranked opponent Saturday night, but likely at a steep price.
The fourth-ranked Cardinals regrouped with a suddenly depleted roster of seven players after starting point guard Terrion Murdix appeared to suffer a serious knee injury.
Angelo Stuart and Keyyaun Batchman each shined through increasing fatigue while staying on the court throughout the subsequent 14:34 of action, and helped deliver an 80-72 triumph over Moberly.
The outcome bolstered a potential NJCAA tournament at-large profile for Mineral Area (23-1, 4-1) that had lacked a top-25 win, and also regained an inside track toward the top seed in Region 16.
Stuart sank four clinching free throws to finish 11-of-12, and had a season-high 27 points. The Cardinals withstood a late 10-0 push to snap Moberly’s 28-game, regular-season win streak against region foes.
Batchman finished with 15 points and nine assists, and assumed the main distributing role for MAC out of necessity. Malevy Leons added 13 points, seven rebounds and five blocks.
Murdix, the team leader in both assists and steals, immediately rolled over and grabbed his right knee while writhing in pain after planting awkwardly on an explosive drive.
The concerned crowd briefly turned the Sechrest Fieldhouse silent in stark contrast to the rising tension and animosity that gradually escalated due to heavy contact and verbal sparring.
Murdix was carried to the trainer’s room, left the venue on crutches and is expected to be evaluated on Monday. The Cardinals led 46-42 at the time of his departure, and proved resilient in his absence.
Stuart drained two of his four 3-pointers over the next four minutes, and Batchman used a nifty stop-and-go attack to create a 58-45 advantage with 10:29 to play.
Moberly (20-5, 5-1) was unable to emulate its production from the post that fueled an 85-74 triumph two weeks ago, as Leons and Gabe O’Neal stood tall defensively.
Dezi Jones scored 17 points and Dusan Mahorcic added 13 off the bench for the Greyhounds. Forward Eddie Creal was limited to six points after notching 21 in the previous encounter.
Mineral Area ended the night with only two available bench options, as perimeter threat Tristian Mullins missed the contest due to suspension.
But freshman Kevin Stone stepped up with 11 points plus six rebounds, and electrified the home crowd with an emphatic dunk over the 6-foot-10 Mahorcic while fouled on a baseline attack.
Stuart cashed from the charity stripe on the next possession following a Leons block, and the Cardinals enjoyed their largest advantage of the night at 73-58 with 3:41 remaining.
Moberly generated a four-point trip as Cortez Mosely made a putback while fouled and Tyrek Chambers followed the ensuing missed free throw. Markelo Sullivan cut the margin to 73-68 on a corner triple.
Batchman found Stone for a key response inside, and Mosely was assessed a technical foul for chirping after pushing Stone undetected in the back of the head during a dead ball situation.
The 15th-ranked Greyhounds soon drew closer at 76-72 when Jones leaned to bury his fourth 3-pointer with 23.6 seconds to play, but the comeback attempt fell short.
Mosely ended with 11 points, and Sullivan dropped in 10 more for Moberly, which committed only eight turnovers in defeat.
The Cardinals were better able to navigate the Moberly pressure the second time around. Driving layups from Batchman and Stuart, as defensive help arrived late, sparked an 11-0 run for a 20-8 lead.
Jones connected twice from the perimeter, and Chambers trimmed the Moberly deficit to 29-25 from long range. Leons countered with a putback 3-point play for MAC.
The Cardinals saw their 39-31 halftime cushion vanish during a disjointed three-minute stretch, and the Greyhounds drew even when Mosely sank a quick jumper from the right elbow.
Murdix countered with a calming layup at 41-39, and Stuart added a 3-pointer from the left side to ensure that the host squad would never trail.
Mineral Area approaches a timely respite with upcoming games against West Kentucky Tech and the Lindenwood-Belleville junior varsity before a crucial rematch at Three Rivers in two weeks.
