 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cardinals overcome shooting struggle

  • 0
MAC Men

Mineral Area guard Dylan Williams (3) dribbles during the first half of a men's basketball game against SW Illinois on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Park Hills.

 Matt King, matt.king@.lee.net

PARK HILLS – The best scoring defense in men’s junior college basketball over the first three weeks saved Mineral Area from a poor shooting performance on Tuesday night.

Dior Conners scored a game-high 13 points, and the Cardinals stifled visiting Kankakee 53-38 after pulling away in the second half.

The teams combined to shoot 6-of-48 from 3-point range overall, magnified by an abysmal 0-of-23 during the first 20 minutes.

Lamontay Daughtery provided nine points and six rebounds, and Dylan Williams and Amarion Dickerson tallied eight points each for Mineral Area (8-2).

Kankakee (6-3) mounted a 10-2 run out of halftime, as a couple of triples by center Noah Mason and a layup by Robert Stroud narrowed the difference to 25-24.

People are also reading…

But the Cardinals shut down the Cavaliers from there, yielding only three made field goals over the last 16 minutes while seizing control with a prolonged 16-2 response.

Williams, who picked up four assists, finished a strong drive through contact to restore a 41-26 lead, and Ibrahim Drame later threw down a booming dunk off a steal and pass from Dickerson.

Manu Musemena grabbed eight rebounds for MAC, which unofficially lost the turnover battle 17-16 and will host Walters State next on Friday night.

The Cardinals opened with a flourish as Dickerson powered to the rim for a layup and foul before a steal by Amarion Wilson sprang Connors for an uncontested finish.

Drame elevated to slam an inbound lob from Williams at 12-4, and Mineral Area established its largest advantage of the first half at 21-8.

Mason finished with 10 points and rebounds, and Sean Black scored nine for Kankakee, which trailed 23-14 at intermission after the teams traded long-range clangs.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cardinals triumph twice in Chicago

Cardinals triumph twice in Chicago

CHICAGO – Lamontay Daughtery scored a game-high 15 points, and the Mineral Area men’s basketball team routed Malcolm X 78-44 on Friday night.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News