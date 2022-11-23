Cardinals overcome shooting struggle

PARK HILLS – The best scoring defense in men’s junior college basketball over the first three weeks saved Mineral Area from a poor shooting performance on Tuesday night.

Dior Conners scored a game-high 13 points, and the Cardinals stifled visiting Kankakee 53-38 after pulling away in the second half.

The teams combined to shoot 6-of-48 from 3-point range overall, magnified by an abysmal 0-of-23 during the first 20 minutes.

Lamontay Daughtery provided nine points and six rebounds, and Dylan Williams and Amarion Dickerson tallied eight points each for Mineral Area (8-2).

Kankakee (6-3) mounted a 10-2 run out of halftime, as a couple of triples by center Noah Mason and a layup by Robert Stroud narrowed the difference to 25-24.

But the Cardinals shut down the Cavaliers from there, yielding only three made field goals over the last 16 minutes while seizing control with a prolonged 16-2 response.

Williams, who picked up four assists, finished a strong drive through contact to restore a 41-26 lead, and Ibrahim Drame later threw down a booming dunk off a steal and pass from Dickerson.

Manu Musemena grabbed eight rebounds for MAC, which unofficially lost the turnover battle 17-16 and will host Walters State next on Friday night.

The Cardinals opened with a flourish as Dickerson powered to the rim for a layup and foul before a steal by Amarion Wilson sprang Connors for an uncontested finish.

Drame elevated to slam an inbound lob from Williams at 12-4, and Mineral Area established its largest advantage of the first half at 21-8.

Mason finished with 10 points and rebounds, and Sean Black scored nine for Kankakee, which trailed 23-14 at intermission after the teams traded long-range clangs.