Cardinals own perimeter to roll past Three Rivers

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – Manu Musemena seemed to be involved each time the Mineral Area men dealt a deflating play or sequence to rival Three Rivers on Saturday night.

The sophomore guard from Belgium stamped his final visit to Libla Family Sports Complex with one of his prime performances as a three-year member of the Cardinals.

Amarion Wilson also shined with a team-high 15 points plus five assists, and Mineral Area cruised past the Raiders 79-65 following a blazing start to the second half.

Although the Cardinals could not uphold their best-in-the-nation defensive scoring average at 53 points per game, their excellent long-range shooting more than covered the difference.

Mineral Area (18-3, 4-1) knocked down 13-of-25 attempts from 3-point territory, and committed only 10 turnovers against a somewhat depleted opposing roster.

Four consecutive triples, starting with two straight by Wilson, comprised a 12-0 run over two minutes as the Cardinals quickly extended their 37-28 halftime advantage and removed any doubt.

Musemena totaled 12 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals. His noticeable hustle helped MAC spell the absence of energetic forward Amarion Dickerson from the lineup.

A 3-pointer from Dior Conners was bookended by two steals and layups from Musemena to answer a modest push by the Raiders and restore a 65-45 lead.

Za-Ontay Boothman equaled Conners with 11 points, and Devon Barshow joined the starting five with nine points and six rebounds. Ibrahim Drame had eight points in the win.

Power forward Hosana Kitenge became a steady force for the Raiders down the stretch, especially when isolated against a single defender in the post, and notched a game-high 19 points with four assists.

Kitenge muscled in a 3-point play, and Caleb Young swished two free throws to make the deficit 71-58 while compiling 18 points and nine rebounds.

Musemena glided in for a putback moments later, and Dylan Williams dished to Drame for a slam to counter a basket by South Iron graduate D.J. Prater.

All five starters played at least 32 minutes for Three Rivers (9-12, 2-4), which had to shuffle personnel when guard Makur Jongkuch suffered a broken leg that required multiple surgeries.

Mo Niang and Young struck from long range before the Raiders held their final lead at 8-7. Boothman keyed an 8-0 run by MAC with two 3-pointers.

Musemena nailed a triple before finding Conners open for another. Lamontay Daughtery hit from the top of the circle at 28-16 while contributing seven points off the bench.

The Cardinals will travel to Moberly on Wednesday with first place in the Region 16 standings at stake.

Mario Fleming had 11 points for Three Rivers, which shot 44 percent from the field.