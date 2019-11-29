PARK HILLS – Fort Scott had minimal room to pass, dribble or even maneuver while guarded closely by Mineral Area defenders during a pivotal eight-minute stretch of the first half.
The ninth-ranked Cardinals generated a 17-3 scoring run without surrendering a made field goal, and remained unbeaten with a 75-60 home victory on Friday night.
Sophomore forward Gabe O’Neal posted his third double-double of the season, and Angelo Stuart netted a game-high 15 points to pace Mineral Area (11-0).
A defense that has shown vast improvement compared to last year proved reliable again after the Cardinals missed a few layups and fell behind 18-11.
Patience and crisp ball movement were also effective as Keyyaun Batchman, Kevin Stone and Kevin Legardy drained three consecutive 3-point shots to spark the rally.
Batchman pushed MAC to a 28-21 lead with a leaner off the glass after his teammates successfully converged into the opposite paint to force a second straight turnover.
Stuart attacked on cuts and earned three separate trips to the line before halftime. O’Neal grabbed an offensive rebound and banked in a 9-footer just ahead of the buzzer for a 34-27 margin.
Fort Scott (8-2) settled in nicely through the first eight minutes, and established a seven-point cushion as sophomore Kannon Jones connected four times from the perimeter.
Jones finished with 14 points and Craig Jordan added 13 for the Greyhounds, whose comeback hopes become more daunting soon after returning from the locker room.
O’Neal compiled 14 points with 15 rebounds for the Cardinals, and outworked two opposing players for a physical putback early in the second half.
He received the last of three quick passes for another layup moments later, and Mineral Area delivered an energetic series of steals to pull farther away.
Stone found Malevy Leons ahead for an easy slam, then set up Legardy for another high-percentage finish at 50-33 after creating a fast break.
Kevin Shead, Jr. answered with a second-chance putback, Vincent Barron knocked down a trio of 3-pointers, and Jordan scored inside to help bring Fort Scott within 56-47.
But the Cardinals came back with a 3-point play by Leons on an excellent perimeter entry from Tristian Mullins, and Stuart hit a transition putback after Legardy made a steal to regain momentum.
The margin would not return to single digits. Batchman tallied 14 points along with four assists, and Leons pitched in 11 points for MAC.
Terrion Murdix was directly involved in numerous scoring plays in the first half to conclude with seven assists and three steals. Legardy and Stone provided eight points each.
Mineral Area made 9-of-14 free throws, and will attempt to stay perfect against Kansas City (Kan.) on Saturday with a 5 p.m. opening tip.
