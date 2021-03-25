Cardinals pull away from Raiders after halftime

PARK HILLS – Terry Ford was pressed into a starting role for the Mineral Area men’s basketball squad when an injury sidelined teammate Jamir Price about a month ago.
When some of his more heralded teammates struggled to find an offensive groove Wednesday night, the transfer guard sparked a pivotal sequence for the Cardinals.
Mineral Area pulled away for an 82-61 victory in a third meeting against rival Three Rivers to remain unbeaten and secure home-court advantage for the Region 16 tournament.
Malevy Leons scored 18 of his game-high 26 points in the second half, and Terrion Murdix totaled 14 points with five steals to pace the second-ranked Cardinals.
Mineral Area (18-0, 9-0) returned to action for the first time in a week, and botched a number of high-percentage shots during the first half.
But a clear objective was established early to patiently work the ball inside, as six of the Cardinals’ first seven field goals were attempted within four feet of the goal.
Murdix drove end to end after swiping a defensive rebound, and Keonte Jones followed with two of his 10 first-half points on a driving layup for a 14-4 lead.
Three Rivers (10-11, 4-9) managed to hang tough without injured starters Brahm Harris and Amadou Fall available to play, but eventually succumbed to the increased MAC intensity.
Kevin Jones tallied 16 points with four assists, and Jonathan Ninkigira drained four 3-pointers to equal Kinyon Hodges with 12 each for the Raiders.
The Cardinals were clinging to a 40-36 advantage with 16 minutes remaining until Ford sank a key triple, assisted Leons on another one and forced a steal along the sideline within an 8-0 run.
J.P. Robinson finished a slashing left-handed layup before finding Leons open on the doorstep, and the energy persisted when Keonte Jones soared to block a 3-point shot out of bounds.
Ford added another 3-pointer off a spinning pass by Robinson, then made a sneaky steal and layup. Jones elevated for a follow slam, and Leons neatly stepped around a defender in the post for a reverse layup and foul as the difference ballooned to 76-52.
Jones supplied 14 points with three blocks, and Ford had 13 points with five assists. Robinson dished out a team-high six assists, and MAC converted 11-of-17 free throws.
The Cardinals threatened to pull away with leads of 21-10 and 29-16 after Murdix put back his own miss, but Three Rivers pushed back with 3-pointers from Kevin Jones and Ninkingira.
Dominique Hardimon stole an inbounds with 6.8 seconds left until halftime, and raced the other way for a layup ahead of the buzzer to make it 34-26.
Mineral Area will face MSU-West Plains on consecutive nights beginning Friday at home, and needs both wins to complete the first perfect regular season – albeit abbreviated – in program history.