Cardinals pull away from Raiders after halftime

Three Rivers (10-11, 4-9) managed to hang tough without injured starters Brahm Harris and Amadou Fall available to play, but eventually succumbed to the increased MAC intensity.

Kevin Jones tallied 16 points with four assists, and Jonathan Ninkigira drained four 3-pointers to equal Kinyon Hodges with 12 each for the Raiders.

The Cardinals were clinging to a 40-36 advantage with 16 minutes remaining until Ford sank a key triple, assisted Leons on another one and forced a steal along the sideline within an 8-0 run.

J.P. Robinson finished a slashing left-handed layup before finding Leons open on the doorstep, and the energy persisted when Keonte Jones soared to block a 3-point shot out of bounds.

Ford added another 3-pointer off a spinning pass by Robinson, then made a sneaky steal and layup. Jones elevated for a follow slam, and Leons neatly stepped around a defender in the post for a reverse layup and foul as the difference ballooned to 76-52.

Jones supplied 14 points with three blocks, and Ford had 13 points with five assists. Robinson dished out a team-high six assists, and MAC converted 11-of-17 free throws.