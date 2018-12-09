PARK HILLS – The Mineral Area men’s basketball team entered Saturday night carrying the fifth-highest shooting percentage in the nation while averaging 92.6 points through 12 games.
Another balanced effort landed five players in double figures, but stingy defense was also prominent on Saturday night as the Cardinals surrendered only seven field goals in the first half.
Freshman guard Darreus Brown established a new season high with 26 points, connecting six times from behind the arc, and added four steals as Mineral Area rolled past John Wood 94-65.
Center Gabe O’Neal and forward Steve Wooten provided 15 points each, and the Cardinals (11-2) sank 10-of-12 free throws for their sixth victory in seven games.
The initial wave of energy was enough to spot Mineral Area a quick 9-0 lead, as O’Neal made two strong moves with his back to the basket.
Yahuza Rasas entered for an immediate putback, and zipped a kickout pass for a Wooten 3-pointer that made it 14-3. Rasas finished with 10 points and eight rebounds overall.
Brown fired a triple that spun through the rim, then used a nifty shake to create space for a driving layup with the left hand while dropping in 15 points prior to halftime.
Wooten notched his third long-range strike off another pass from Rasas, and the margin swelled to 41-14 after David Kachelries emerged with a steal and found Brown for a transition scoop.
John Wood (5-6) committed 10 turnovers during the first half, and Cory Miller, Jr. was responsible for 11 of his team’s points during that stanza. He finished with a team-high 19.
Patrick Strzala netted 13 points for Mineral Area, and set up Rasas for a 3-point play inside that signaled an eventual 46-20 advantage at the break.
Blazers forward Trey Jefferson opened the second half with consecutive baskets in heavy congestion, but his club waited a while longer to establish a more consistent rhythm.
Wooten dunked off an outlet pass, and Brown was on target again from long distance to make it 65-30 before Miller scored twice within a 7-0 John Wood counter.
Tarek Raafat finished a 3-point play that Anthony Wales assisted, however, and O’Neal delivered twice more from the post with a powerful layup and subsequent putback for a 70-41 margin.
The pace would only escalate from there as the teams combined almost evenly for 41 points over the last eight minutes. Strzala and Jared Grubb increased the made triple count for MAC to 14 late.
Justin Bottorff and Gentry Whiteman chipped in nine points each, and Easton Billings added eight as the Division II Blazers sustained their fourth straight defeat.
The Cardinals will have their depth and stamina tested next weekend at the eight-team Highland College Tournament, beginning with first-round action against Olive-Harvey on Friday.
The second day of the event will feature two games. Region 16 rival Moberly and familiar foe Triton are situated within the other half of the bracket.
