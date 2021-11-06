Cardinals rebound against Link Year

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – Jamir Price scored 19 points and the Mineral Area men’s basketball team wore down Link Year Prep for a 97-60 victory on Saturday evening.

The Cardinals produced 19 steals, shot 51 percent from the field, and turned the contest into a runaway after Link Year pulled to within nine points with about 11 minutes remaining.

Returning guard Terry Ford compiled 17 points, six steals, five assists and six rebounds at guard, and Gavin Harris sank four 3-pointers while scoring 16 off the bench.

Brett Thompson provided 14 points and nine assists to give Mineral Area (2-1) four players in double figures. The Cardinals were a perfect 7-of-7 from the line, and led 41-23 at halftime.

Ibo Drame and Lamontay Daughtery contributed eight points each toward the win. Drame also grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.

Micheal Bell Jr. scored a game-high 21 points for Link Year Prep.

Mineral Area will travel to SW Illinois on Wednesday.

John A. Logan 80, Mineral Area 65