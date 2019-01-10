PARK HILLS – The Mineral Area men’s basketball team seized an opportunity to exploit clear advantages in size and athleticism along the low post on Wednesday night.
Yahuza Rasas elevated above and powered through opposing defenders while posting his second and most gaudy double-double of the season with 33 points and 17 rebounds.
Steve Wooten provided 22 points with 15 rebounds while also inducing several backcourt turnovers and jump balls with trapping pressure as the Cardinals hammered winless Lincoln Land 111-41.
Mineral Area (15-4) regrouped from a frustrating region loss at Three Rivers last weekend by shooting 60 percent from the field, including 14-of-18 by Rasas alone.
David Kachelries dropped in 13 points and Anthony Wales and Jared Grubb each netted 10 off the bench to give the Cardinals five players in double figures.
Mineral Area has yet to endure back-to-back losses in four seasons under head coach Luke Strege, and faced no danger of halting that trend against the struggling Loggers.
Darreus Brown opened the scoring barrage with a leaning bank shot, and Kachelries recorded his third field goal at 16-4 on an aggressive layup.
Wooten and Rasas displayed their offensive versatility with consecutive 3-pointers for a 24-6 advantage, and a quick stop and fading jumper by Grubb created a 52-17 halftime spread.
Tarek Raafat dished out a season-high eight assists while chipping in eight points, and made driving feeds to Rasas for two straight baskets before intermission.
Wooten finished a cutting layup, then executed a spin move from the post to begin the second half. Wales drained a corner 3-pointer, and uncontested Gabe O’Neal pushed the difference to 76-26.
Brown totaled nine points in the victory amid reduced action after collecting his fourth personal foul with about 17 minutes remaining.
Grubb and Wales knocked down two more 3-pointers for a 97-39 differential, and Wooten followed with a putback and transition layup to send the Cardinals past the century mark for the fourth time this season.
Lincoln Land (0-14) was plagued by 23 turnovers, and offered little resistance as the Cardinals kept attacking the rim for high-percentage shots.
T.J. Gaines scored 11 points, and Jake Pennell tallied 10 for the Division II Loggers. The teams are scheduled to meet again later this month in Springfield, Ill.
Mineral Area returns to Region 16 action on Saturday at MSU-West Plains.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.