Cardinals regain depth, coast past Lincoln Land

PARK HILLS – Sophomore guards Terry Ford and Manu Musemena returned to action at an ideal time for a Mineral Area men’s basketball team playing on back-to-back nights.

Minutes were spread more evenly throughout the roster Tuesday, and the 14th-ranked Cardinals forced 28 Lincoln Land turnovers in an 86-61 victory at Sechrest Fieldhouse.

Brett Thompson earned another starting nod at point guard, and finished with 14 points, seven assists and five steals while sharing team-high scoring honors with center Kenan Sarvan.

Lamontay Daughtery provided 13 points and six rebounds off the bench, and Ford added 11 points as four players achieved double digits for Mineral Area (17-4).

The Cardinals, who jumped five spots this week in the national poll, opened the contest with an 11-0 run and capped the first half with a 12-0 surge.

A deeper roster in comparison to the previous three games enabled coach Luke Strege to utilize five-man substitution patterns ahead of Tuesday’s journey to Region 16 rival State Fair.

Mineral Area would not begin to seize command until the starters finished their third stint on the court, since Lincoln Land (4-10) countered with an early 14-2 spurt.

A driving layup by KyLun Rivers gave the Loggers their lone lead at 14-13 after Dallas Allen sank a floater in the lane and Moory Woods knocked down a baseline jumper.

But the Cardinals outscored their visitors 35-10 over the remainder of the first half, and were not called for a single foul until more than 15 minutes had expired.

Sarvan regained the lead for MAC with a putback through contact, and beat the halftime buzzer with a 25-footer on a handoff from Thompson along the left wing for a 48-24 advantage.

Daughtery posted seven quick points with a dunk and 3-pointer mixed in, and Ford drained two triples of his own before approaching intermission.

Thompson scored with a swift baseline attack, and converted a 3-point play off a feed from Jamir Price at 65-39 after inbounding to himself off the back of a defender early in the second half.

Ibrahim Drame totaled nine points plus seven rebounds, and connected on his first 3-pointer of the season for Mineral Area, which made 15-of-21 free throws.

Julian Barr heated up with a series of mid-range and perimeter jumpers to notch 16 of his game-high 18 points after halftime for Lincoln Land. Woods scored 11 points and Zoelin Pair added nine.

The Loggers were missing guard Quintez Edwards, their leader in points and assists, due to illness.

Keonte Jones finished two attacking layups and added a slam off his own steal in the early moments for MAC. He equaled Price with eight points while Gavin Harris chipped in seven.

