PADUCAH, Ky. – Steve Wooten neared a triple-double on Thursday night, and the Mineral Area men’s basketball team moved back into the win column following a rare two-game slide.
The Cardinals shot 57 percent from the field despite a slow start, including a sizzling 14-of-29 from beyond the arc, and downed West Kentucky Tech 109-73.
Wooten compiled 23 points, 14 rebounds, eight assists and five steals for Mineral Area (19-7), just two days after posting a season-high 32 points in an overtime loss at MSU-West Plains.
Yahuza Rasas tallied 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting to pace six players in double figures, and collected 11 rebounds. The Cardinals surged ahead 50-38 at halftime and gradually pulled away.
West Kentucky Tech used a 10-2 spurt to pull even at 32-32 on a layup by Deshaud Fleming with four minutes remaining in the first half. A putback and ensuing steal by Rasas sparked an 18-6 answer.
Gabe O’Neal powered MAC near the goal with 20 points and 12 rebounds, while Patrick Strzala distributed a team-high nine assists.
Jared Grubb provided 16 points and Anthony Wales contributed 11 off the bench. David Kachelries had 10 points with six assists.
Lamonte Bell erupted for a game-high 34 points, and Al McFarland added 17 for the Stars, who grabbed an early 9-point lead. The teams met for the second time this season.
Mineral Area rotated seven players into the contest, and can get valuable rest before returning to action on Wednesday at St. Louis.
