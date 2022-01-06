Cardinals return for runaway victory

PARK HILLS – The Mineral Area men’s basketball team returned from a three-week holiday break, and notched its 12th consecutive victory on Wednesday night.

Jamir Price scored 13 points and Keonte Jones added 11 among four players in double figures as the Cardinals routed visiting Southeastern Illinois 100-43.

Newly eligible Central graduate Breven McMullen debuted with 10 points to equal Manu Musemena. Gavin Harris tossed in nine points, and Ibrahim Drame had eight.

Mineral Area (14-3) made its first 10 free throws and went 17-of-20 overall. Frequent slashes to the rim sparked a massive 58-14 lead by halftime.

The Cardinals will resume the Region 16 schedule on Saturday in a road showdown with Three Rivers.

SE Illinois (1-10) was paced by former South Iron High School star Marco Burse with 12 points, while Caleb Raymer netted 11 more.

The Falcons featured a roster comprised entirely of freshmen after last season was shut down due to COVID-19.

