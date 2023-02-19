WEST PLAINS, Mo. – The Mineral Area men served a reminder of their explosive potential to MSU-West Plains and all of Region 16 with arguably their sharpest performance of the season.

The Cardinals shot a scorching 63 percent from the field, committed only three turnovers during the first half, and routed the host Grizzlies 82-66 for a measure of revenge on Saturday night.

Sophomore forward Lamontay Daugherty tallied 10 of his season-high 17 points over the first five minutes, and Mineral Area (21-6, 7-3) clinched the No. 2 seed for the upcoming region playoffs.

Dylan Williams was an efficient 6-of-7 shooting while totaling 15 points with three assists. The Cardinals paid back the Grizzlies for a rare home defeat six days earlier.

Devon Barstow extended a 44-28 halftime lead with a layup off a bullet pass from Za-Ontay Boothman before nailing a 3-pointer on the next possession to provide 13 points overall.

Ibrahim Drame also reached double figures with 10 points and six rebounds as MAC emphasized involving its big men within the brisk offensive flow from the outset.

Daughtery sank a floater and muscled in a putback on two straight chances, then turned in the lane and was fouled on a made jumper for a 3-point play to highlight a initial 17-5 surge.

Aiden Gair looked to spark the Grizzlies on a couple of corner 3-pointers, but was answered each time as Amarion Wilson slashed for a layup through contact while Martice Mitchell connected from long range.

Wilson dished out five assists in the first half, and MAC continued to maintain separation each time MSU-West Plains (11-17, 3-8) tried to rally.

Gagi Gvalia reduced the difference to 32-24 on a give-and-go layup after Mitchell delivered a follow slam at the other end, but Williams hit two runners in traffic amid a modest yet effective 6-0 run.

After averaging more than 20 attempts from beyond the arc over their last five contests, the Cardinals hoisted only nine threes on Saturday.

West Plains committed 18 turnovers, and could not solve the steady barrage of cutting by Mineral Area away from the ball as the spread eventually peaked at 68-40 on a hanging bank shot by Williams.

Daughtery zipped a well-timed backdoor pass from the high post to Drame for an uncontested layup. A streaking finish by Wilson and ensuing 3-point play by Barshow made it 57-34.

Williams added an acrobatic scoop that found the mark, and a closing 11-0 run from West Plains was simply cosmetic in regards to the final outcome.

Mitchell ended with nine points and Wilson had eight for the Cardinals, who will hope to derail the 15-game win streak of first-place Moberly on Wednesday at Sechrest Fieldhouse.

Kyle Germany paced the Grizzlies with 11 points while Kendon Peebles and Gvalia each chipped in nine.