Cardinals ride initial energy past North Central

Murdix left the game last weekend against North Arkansas on crutches, but practiced at full capacity by Monday and delivered a game-high nine assists plus eight points.

North Central (4-4) was again held well below its season scoring normal of 90 points while facing MAC for a second time in three weeks.

Jeramy Shaw showed off his athleticism several times to finish shots in congested situations, and had 17 points to easily pace the Pirates.

The Division II host club offered two sustained challenges once trailing early by 18, relying on a needed spark from the perimeter.

After Jackson Andrews hit two 3-pointers, Shaw muscled in a shot while fouled to make it 36-27. Stone came back with a nice catch of an outlet pass before exploding to the rim for a slam.

Murdix lobbed to Leons for a dunk, and sprang Jones for another trip to the line off a steal early in the second half as Mineral Area rebuilt a 47-29 lead.

Shaw connected twice from long range, however, and Atavian Butler attacked for a basket through contact as a 15-4 run trimmed it to 51-44.