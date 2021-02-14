Cardinals ride initial energy past North Central

TRENTON, Mo. – Keonte Jones exemplified the level of effort and energy on Saturday that has propelled the Mineral Area men’s basketball team toward reaching the NJCAA top 10.
The freshman guard entered Saturday eighth nationally in average blocks, and posted his first collegiate double-double to help the unbeaten Cardinals roll past North Central 89-64.
Mineral Area (8-0) shot 52 percent from the field and 18-of-22 from the charity stripe, and resisted a push by the host Pirates in the second half with a 35-13 surge spanning nearly 10 minutes.
Jones finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks on 6-of-7 shooting, and elevated his season field-goal percentage to 68.
The Cardinals attacked relentlessly in transition during a 15-2 run as layups from Terrion Murdix, J.P. Robinson and Manu Musemen created an eventual 28-10 lead.
Kevin Stone drilled a corner 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer sounded to restore a 41-29 margin, and tallied 16 points overall as five Mineral Area players achieved double digits.
Malevy Leons matched Jamir Price with 11 points while also dishing out seven assists, and Robinson chipped in 10 more off the bench.
Murdix left the game last weekend against North Arkansas on crutches, but practiced at full capacity by Monday and delivered a game-high nine assists plus eight points.
North Central (4-4) was again held well below its season scoring normal of 90 points while facing MAC for a second time in three weeks.
Jeramy Shaw showed off his athleticism several times to finish shots in congested situations, and had 17 points to easily pace the Pirates.
The Division II host club offered two sustained challenges once trailing early by 18, relying on a needed spark from the perimeter.
After Jackson Andrews hit two 3-pointers, Shaw muscled in a shot while fouled to make it 36-27. Stone came back with a nice catch of an outlet pass before exploding to the rim for a slam.
Murdix lobbed to Leons for a dunk, and sprang Jones for another trip to the line off a steal early in the second half as Mineral Area rebuilt a 47-29 lead.
Shaw connected twice from long range, however, and Atavian Butler attacked for a basket through contact as a 15-4 run trimmed it to 51-44.
Robinson squeezed through the defense in a hurry to switch momentum again, and later beat the shot clock with a similar drive and finish.
The Cardinals found a second wind while turning a 70-55 lead into 88-59 down the stretch. Jones and Price slashed inside after Lamontay Daughtery scored from the low post.
Mineral Area posted a tremendous ratio of 28 assists to just five turnovers, and hopes to begin Region 16 play on Wednesday with Moberly coming to Sechrest Fieldhouse.
Butler scored 11 points and Andrews had nine for North Central.