Cardinals rout Lake Land in rematch

MAC men's basketball

Mineral Area sophomore guard Anthony Washington shoots a layup during the second half of a men's basketball game against Lake Land on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Park Hills.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

MATTOON, Ill. – Jamir Price equaled his season average with 16 points, and the Mineral Area men’s basketball team blitzed Lake Land 86-51 on Saturday afternoon.

The Cardinals sank 23-of-34 free throws and committed only 12 turnovers while beating the Lakers in a rematch of the season opener.

Price was a perfect 3-of-3 from beyond the arc, and forward Lamontay Daughtery collected 13 rebounds as Mineral Area (3-3) surged to a commanding 44-21 lead at halftime.

Gavin Harris added 12 points while going 6-of-6 from the line, and Kenan Sarvan had a season-high 10 points as 10 Cardinals scored and three reached double digits.

Keonte Jones made four assists and matched Anthony Washington with nine points as their squad shot 45 percent from the field.

Mineral Area will host unbeaten Southeastern (Iowa) on Tuesday evening.

