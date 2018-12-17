FREEPORT, Ill. – Darreus Brown seized command to help the battered and bruised Mineral Area men’s basketball team finish an exhausting weekend with something positive.
The freshman guard scored 17 of his game-high 26 points in the second half, and the Cardinals edged Bryant & Stratton 88-86 at the Highland Tournament.
The result salvaged third place in the two-day event for the Cardinals, who returned to action less than four hours after dropping a hard-fought battle with the host squad in the final seconds.
Steve Wooten provided 16 points, and Gabe O’Neal added 12 points with nine rebounds before fouling out as five Mineral Area players achieved double figures.
Bryant & Stratton, a third-year program in NJCAA Division II, grabbed a 62-56 lead after Joe Duty sank a 3-pointer and Michael Cooper hit a layup from the baseline.
Brown answered with three 3-pointers and a driving layup within a 13-3 run that put MAC in front 69-65. Wooten later scored in transition to create a 78-72 margin.
The Cardinals negated much of its superb offensive execution by failing to produce consistent stops, and saw the Bobcats get within one possession several times down the stretch.
David Kachelries set up Gabe O’Neal for a timely dunk, then attacked the basket for his own field goal at 86-82 with less than a minute to play.
Justin Brookens immediately countered with an unimpeded layup, but Brown finished a clinching drive after dribbling away most of the remaining time.
Bryant & Stratton still had four team fouls to give after cutting the four-point margin in half with two seconds on the clock, but could not induce a steal as Mineral Area held on.
Kachelries scored 12 points exclusively in the second half, and dished out seven assists while Jared Grubb notched 10 points and four steals off the bench for the Cardinals (13-3).
Brookens compiled 22 points, eight assists and four assists to pace the Bobcats, and provided a spark from the perimeter with four 3-pointers in the first half.
T.J. Schneider added three more triples before the break, and Duty sank another as BSC carried a 46-44 advantage into the locker room.
Kyle McDermed totaled 17 points, including back-to-back field goals to begin the contest, and Schneider netted 16 while Duty tallied 15 in the loss.
Yahuza Rasas played sparingly for MAC after entering the action with a limp, and Kachelries persevered after receiving significant contact to the nose and jaw during the earlier game.
Partrick Strzala hit two early 3-pointers to bolster the offense, and Grubb followed two strong baskets from O’Neal with a transition layup off a turnover to generate a 23-16 lead.
Highland 83, Mineral Area 82
FREEPORT, Ill. – Mineral Area needed just one defensive stand to bounce Highland from the title game of its home tournament, but could not deliver during its first of two games on Saturday.
Yahuza Rasas was called for goal tending with 3.5 seconds to play as Matt Todd slashed by the Cardinals for a layup attempt, and the Cougars prevailed 83-82 after 22 lead changes occurred.
Deang Deang compiled 25 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in 30 minutes for Highland, which began a pivotal rally from 14 points down late in the first half.
The Cougars moved in front 70-68 on a 3-pointer by Marlon Ruffin, only to be matched from the corner by Patrick Strzala as the teams alternated scoring plays without much resistance.
Rasas netted a putback to give Mineral Area a 77-76 edge, and Darreus Brown nailed a clutch 3-pointer that Luke Barisic equaled just a few seconds later for Highland.
Brown paced the Cardinals with 24 points, and connected off the glass with a determined slash for an 82-81 lead with 9 seconds to play. But Todd attacked and was awarded the decisive deuce.
Barisic ended with 20 points and 10 rebounds, while reserve Andrew Lewis supplied 13 of his 15 points off the bench in the second half. Ruffin added 10 points and 14 rebounds for Highland.
Both starting point guards achieved double-double status as David Kachelries totaled 19 points and 11 assists for Mineral Area. Rasas scored 15 points exclusively after halftime, and Gabe O’Neal tallied 10.
Kachelries struck three times from long range during the first half, and the Cardinals stormed ahead through an efficient 21-7 run that followed a five-minute scoring drought.
O’Neal powered his way to an eventual 3-point play that snapped an 18-18 tie, and Kachelries capped a personal 7-0 spurt with a transition reverse that made it 32-20.
Brown finished a creative fast break by going behind the back for a layup at 39-25, but two triples from Todd helped Highland close the half with seven straight points.
The Cougars went inside to Barisic for a tying basket, and Lewis crashed the offensive glass for a tip-in on the next possession for a 45-43 advantage.
Brown banked in a go-ahead three with contact, and made the ensuing free throw for Mineral Area, but neither squad would lead by more than six from there.
The Cardinals will rest over the holiday break before returning to action on Jan. 2 against Faith Prep in a tune-up for their Region 16 opener at Three Rivers the following Saturday.
