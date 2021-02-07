Cardinals scamper by North Arkansas

Starting guard J.P. Robinson shouldered extra minutes in his absence, and produced six assists for Mineral Area. He extended a 44-29 halftime lead with a 3-pointer.

Murdix tallied his last of three field goals on an explosive drive, ball fake and reverse at 61-36. Leons, standing 6-foot-10, later finished two similar plays as the lead swelled to 82-53.

The Pioneers suffered 21 turnovers one night after racking up 103 points in a loss to MSU-West Plains, and made 12-of-40 from beyond the arc.

Elliott Brooks drained six 3-pointers for a team-high 18 while forward Trent Lippolt totaled 14 points, six rebounds and three assists in defeat.

Leons sparked an opening 10-0 run with a couple of power dribbles to the rim, and restored a 20-9 advantage while sinking back-to-back threes with Price.

North Arkansas drew to within 26-22 on a triple from Jacob Grady after Cyrus Alexander secured a strong offensive rebound and putback.