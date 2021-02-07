Cardinals scamper by North Arkansas

PARK HILLS – Another convincing performance by the 11th-ranked Mineral Area men’s basketball team was tempered with profound concern Saturday evening.
The Cardinals sprinted and slashed past North Arkansas 88-67 to stay unbeaten, but saw sophomore point guard Terrion Murdix leave the court on crutches.
Malevy Leons posted healthy double-double numbers again with 24 points and 14 rebounds as Mineral Area (7-0) continued a challenging stretch of four games in six days.
The Cardinals thrived defensively in limiting North Arkansas to 36 percent shooting and 33 points below its scoring average over four previous games.
Keonte Jones netted 13 points, Jamir Price added 11 and MAC connected on 18-of-24 free throws ahead of a lengthy trip to Kankakee on Monday.
Despite missing nearly half of last season with a torn ACL, Murdix made a strong recovery to be ready for opening night in his hometown less than three weeks ago.
But while defending and taking a seemingly innocent step in a non-contact situation, he showed instant discomfort in the same knee and limped to the bench near the midway mark of the second half.
Starting guard J.P. Robinson shouldered extra minutes in his absence, and produced six assists for Mineral Area. He extended a 44-29 halftime lead with a 3-pointer.
Murdix tallied his last of three field goals on an explosive drive, ball fake and reverse at 61-36. Leons, standing 6-foot-10, later finished two similar plays as the lead swelled to 82-53.
The Pioneers suffered 21 turnovers one night after racking up 103 points in a loss to MSU-West Plains, and made 12-of-40 from beyond the arc.
Elliott Brooks drained six 3-pointers for a team-high 18 while forward Trent Lippolt totaled 14 points, six rebounds and three assists in defeat.
Leons sparked an opening 10-0 run with a couple of power dribbles to the rim, and restored a 20-9 advantage while sinking back-to-back threes with Price.
North Arkansas drew to within 26-22 on a triple from Jacob Grady after Cyrus Alexander secured a strong offensive rebound and putback.
But the relentless attack of Mineral Area began to affect the visitors before halftime. Murdix raced all the way following a block by Leons, and Jones sprang Price for a tough finish on a 3-point play.
Price fired a perfect 50-foot pass to Leons in transition after one of three rejections by Jones before the break, and the Cardinals never faded.
Robinson zipped a no-look feed to Leons for a slam, and later finished his own sudden spin on a quick drive to the low block in the second half.
Lamontay Daughtery was fouled while scoring on a nifty up-and-under move, and equaled Kevin Stone and Robinson with nine points for MAC before fouling out.