Cardinals scatter scoring wealth in blowout

PARK HILLS – Just two nights removed from a grueling battle against Moberly, the Mineral Area men’s basketball starters seized an opportunity to knock off early.

The fourth-ranked Cardinals landed all 13 eligible players in the scoring column, and crushed Region 16 opponent State Fair 93-48 to remain unbeaten on Wednesday night.

Manu Musemena scored 10 of his game-high 15 points during the first half, and Mineral Area (13-0, 5-0) shot a blistering 60 percent from the field to create a runaway scenario.

Malevy Leons netted 14 points exclusively before intermission, and four players reached double figures as J.P. Robinson added 13 and Keonte Jones chipped in 11 more.

The Cardinals extended a 43-28 halftime lead with a 19-2 run that featured a series of driving layups from its flashy guards.

Terry Ford slashed and absorbed a bump on his 3-point play while totaling nine points, and Terrion Murdix quickly notched three field goals with a spinning reverse included.