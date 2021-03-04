Cardinals scatter scoring wealth in blowout

PARK HILLS – Just two nights removed from a grueling battle against Moberly, the Mineral Area men’s basketball starters seized an opportunity to knock off early.
The fourth-ranked Cardinals landed all 13 eligible players in the scoring column, and crushed Region 16 opponent State Fair 93-48 to remain unbeaten on Wednesday night.
Manu Musemena scored 10 of his game-high 15 points during the first half, and Mineral Area (13-0, 5-0) shot a blistering 60 percent from the field to create a runaway scenario.
Malevy Leons netted 14 points exclusively before intermission, and four players reached double figures as J.P. Robinson added 13 and Keonte Jones chipped in 11 more.
The Cardinals extended a 43-28 halftime lead with a 19-2 run that featured a series of driving layups from its flashy guards.
Terry Ford slashed and absorbed a bump on his 3-point play while totaling nine points, and Terrion Murdix quickly notched three field goals with a spinning reverse included.
Robinson later grabbed his own rebound in the lane to score with a foul at 78-34, and the Cardinals eventually pushed their leading margin to 50.
Zhvaughn Ward hit a long 3-pointer and teammates also roared as fellow reserves Seth Laut, Jamie Calmese, Josh Luster and Ja’Von Satchell added late field goals.
State Fair (5-8, 0-5) was paced by Lavric Mangala and Kohen Thompson with 12 points each, and struggled to 26 percent shooting for the game.
Murdix lobbed to Jones and dished to Leons for consecutive dunks within a 13-5 start. Musemena later took a steal the length of the court for an uncontested slam and 35-13 lead.
Kevin Stone equaled Murdix with eight points, and Lamontay Daugherty claimed eight rebounds in the win. Mineral Area will return to action Friday against Illinois Prep in a recently added contest.