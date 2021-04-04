Cardinals secure seventh Region 16 basketball title

Cortez Mosely netted a game-high 20 points plus seven rebounds for the Greyhounds, and was a needed force in the low post with six field goals in the second half.

Moberly looked comfortable operating at a more deliberate pace compared to its 96-90 semifinal win over MSU-West Plains, and went ahead of MAC 45-42 on a basket by Mosely.

But the Cardinals controlled the final 11 minutes, and delivered a pivotal 17-5 push that was delayed by several minutes to remove several drops of blood from the court.

“Our guys just made plays. It was nothing I did,” Strege said. “They made shots and then we got stops. I mean, to hold a team to 56 points that usually scores in the 90s, that’s how you win games when shots aren’t falling. We just went through a three or four-minute period where they started to go in. We were able to take the lead and finish.”

Moberly had a determined game plan to surround and suppress Leons near the basket, and the 6-foot-10 star often had no space to attack even when he received the ball.