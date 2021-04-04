Cardinals secure seventh Region 16 basketball title

PARK HILLS – Malevy Leons, Terrion Murdix and Kevin Stone returned for a second basketball season at Mineral Area with unfinished business on their minds.
Luke Strege had a promise to fulfill after moving his family from eastern Kentucky to become the fourth head coach of the Cardinals in the summer of 2015.
Saturday night marked a time of celebration for an entire program that only worked harder for success after last year’s impressive 30-win campaign fell short of an NJCAA Tournament bid.
Mineral Area called upon the top scoring defense in the nation (60.1 ppg) to capture its seventh Region 16 championship and first in six years.
The second-ranked Cardinals avenged their last loss against Moberly by completing a four-game season sweep of the Greyhounds with a 66-56 victory before an energized home crowd at Sechrest Fieldhouse.
“There were some great people who brought me here, and I promised them that I would win. But I would win the right way,” Strege said. “We would build the program the right way. Our guys would graduate. They would help in the community and be winners in all things.
“To finally get to this point is pretty important. It validates a lot of what we’ve done, but you’re only as good as the people you surround yourself with. These kids are winners.”
Leons compiled 17 points, eight rebounds and four blocks – producing most of his offense from the perimeter – and was announced as Region 16 Player of the Year.
Mineral Area (22-0) will travel to River Grove, Ill., a western suburb of Chicago, to face Region 4 champion Triton in a district playoff on Saturday. The winner earns an automatic berth to the NJCAA tournament, and the Cardinals would be in consideration for the top overall seed.
“Last year in the summer, it was kind of devastating to lose in the final, and I was kind of in a down spot,” Leons said. “I talked to Coach Luke and Coach Walsh, and they had me [thinking] next year is going to be better and we’re going to get there. I’m happy to be standing here and be the Region 16 champ.”
Keonte Jones added 13 points plus three blocks, including a baseline cut and slam off a lob pass from Murdix that sealed the outcome at 64-53.
Mineral Area held the 15th-highest scoring offense of Moberly (15-8) at 90 points per contest to less than 70 in all four meetings and under 60 twice.
“Coach always tells us to focus on our defense because our offense is always going to be there,” Murdix said. “We relied on our defense tonight, and it came through for us.”
Cortez Mosely netted a game-high 20 points plus seven rebounds for the Greyhounds, and was a needed force in the low post with six field goals in the second half.
Moberly looked comfortable operating at a more deliberate pace compared to its 96-90 semifinal win over MSU-West Plains, and went ahead of MAC 45-42 on a basket by Mosely.
But the Cardinals controlled the final 11 minutes, and delivered a pivotal 17-5 push that was delayed by several minutes to remove several drops of blood from the court.
“Our guys just made plays. It was nothing I did,” Strege said. “They made shots and then we got stops. I mean, to hold a team to 56 points that usually scores in the 90s, that’s how you win games when shots aren’t falling. We just went through a three or four-minute period where they started to go in. We were able to take the lead and finish.”
Moberly had a determined game plan to surround and suppress Leons near the basket, and the 6-foot-10 star often had no space to attack even when he received the ball.
“They were looking to keep the defense packed in, and it was working pretty well,” said Murdix, who totaled nine points, six assists and five steals. “Coach told us to start driving and kicking, and then we started knocking down shots. That opened up the lane for us.”
Murdix triggered the comeback with a tying 3-pointer and driving layup. Reserve freshman guard Manu Musemena then contributed four of his most productive and clutch minutes of the season.
He rolled down a 3-pointer from the left corner for a 53-45 advantage, then connected again to answer a Mosely layup. Musemena found room to cross the lane for a driving layup at 58-50.
Moberly surprisingly settled for shooting mid-range and longer jumpers as its deficit continued to swell. Jalen Cincore drilled a 3-pointer to make it 59-53, but the next four shots by the visitors missed.
Leons showed his increasing versatility by catching a pass at the top of the circle and sinking his fourth triple of the contest as regained momentum.
“I was going to try going to the basket, but thought ‘I’ve already made three. Let’s just keep it rolling,’ Leons said. “And it went in, so that was great!”
Freshman guard Jamir Price, who missed seven games last month to injury, dribbled out the closing seconds, and the Cardinals were soon cutting down the nets.
Murdix, Jones and Stone joined Leons as First Team all-region selections. Mineral Area maintained its streak of winning every game this season by double digits.
“It's the longest season I’ve ever had in my 22 years. We’ve been going since August. I watched opening day of baseball and we’re still playing in April,” Strege said. “So if this team didn’t have great chemistry, then this season would have been unbearable. Yet, every day when we come in the gym, I am happy to see them, because they’re great kids and have made this year a lot of fun when it could have been really hard to get through.”
Dezi Jones notched 13 points and Tyren Moore provided 12 more for the Greyhounds, who carried their largest lead of 17-11 midway through the first half.
Second-leading scorer Sincere Parker did not play at all during the weekend. He averaged 15 points in three previous clashes with the Cardinals.
Mineral Area started slow on Saturday after making its first eight shots against semifinal foe State Fair, but moved in front 11-9 when a driving layup by J.P. Robinson capped a 7-0 spurt.
Moberly countered with an 8-0 run that Makalani Kafele punctuated with an emphatic dunk off an excellent dish from Moore.
Defense powered the Cardinals in a sudden turnaround following a timeout. Murdix scrapped for steals on back-to-back Moberly possessions, and Price converted a transition 3-point play to regain a 17-16 lead.
“It feels extraordinary. To experience something like this, and to go undefeated in the regular season is just unbelievable, said Murdix, who worked his way back from ACL surgery last winter to full strength.
Both teams shot 10-of-13 from the line and attempted only two free throws each after entering the halftime break tied at 29-29.