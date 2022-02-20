Cardinals secure top seed for region tourney

PARK HILLS – For the second consecutive season, the Mineral Area men’s basketball team will begin the Region 16 playoffs in the most favorable position.

All five starters tallied double figures, and the 13th-ranked Cardinals clinched the No. 1 seed for the postseason tournament by defeating MSU-West Plains 92-68 on Saturday night.

Sophomore guard Jamir Price scored a game-high 23 points, dished out five assists and energized three straight productive possessions that helped MAC create distance for a 49-34 halftime lead.

Kenan Sarvan netted 13 of his 15 points in the first half, and Brett Thompson ended with 14 as Mineral Area (23-6, 9-3) unofficially shot 50 percent for the game.

MSU-West Plains (11-19, 3-9) brought just seven available players due to a combination of injuries and COVID-19 protocol, and hoped to keep pace with perimeter shooting.

The Grizzlies drained eight 3-pointers before intermission, including four from Taylor Harrison off the bench, to stay within striking distance at 32-29.

But Mineral Area received 19 points from its reserves after settling for just one during a road loss Wednesday at Three Rivers, and closed the stanza with a 17-5 push.

Price slashed down the lane to scoop from a tight angle, and Keonte Jones flushed a long perimeter lob from Thompson following two defensive stops.

Terry Ford added a layup while totaling six steals in efficient minutes, and set up Ibrahim Drame for a similar alley-oop dunk from the opposite wing.

Price hit a hanging bank shot in traffic, then assisted Jones on an interior feed and Sarvan on a fast break layup to complete the first half.

The Cardinals never trailed after Price, Sarvan and Thompson connected from long range in the opening moments. Gavin Harris added another 3-pointer for 14-7 advantage.

Jones totaled 11 points with five assists, and Harris contributed 10 to the victory. Mineral Area will face either West Plains or State Fair on Friday afternoon at Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Mo.

Mehdi Pissis paced the Grizzlies with 15 points after a streak of three triples in the second half. Harrison netted 13 points, Muhammed Kora had 12 along with eight rebounds, and Dallas Clayton scored 11.

Mineral Area further broke the game open as Thompson hit a floater and Ford made an unselfish feed to trailing teammate Lamontay Daughtery for a slam at 69-46.

Clayton sank three shots from the low post down the stretch for West Plains, but not before Mineral Area built its largest lead at 88-57.

The Cardinals went 15 players deep by the conclusion, getting a putback from Farmington graduate Brant Gray and a runner from second-year guard Zhvaughn Ward.

Mineral Area completed a three-game sweep of the regular season.

Moberly and Three Rivers will clash in the other Region 16 semifinal.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.