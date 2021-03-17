Cardinals slow pace to stay unbeaten

SEDALIA, Mo. – The Mineral Area men’s basketball team cleared another road hurdle. Time for some much-needed rest.

Malevy Leons compiled 24 points and 12 rebounds while sinking 9-of-10 free throws, and the second-ranked Cardinals downed State Fair 64-46 on Wednesday night.

Mineral Area (17-0, 8-0) operated at a more deliberate pace than normal, but still controlled the flow of the action while holding the Roadrunners to 31 percent shooting overall.

Playing their third game in five days, the Cardinals extended a 33-21 halftime lead with an 8-0 run out of the locker room. They now have a week off to heal before hosting Three Rivers.

J.P. Robinson and Kevin Stone added 10 points each, and Terrion Murdix contributed eight points with four assists in the victory.

Lamontay Daughtery grabbed seven rebounds and played key minutes in the first half after defensive stopper Keonte Jones picked up two early fouls.

Chad Kratzer scored 12 points while Kohen Thompson and Nashon Clemente had eight apiece for State Fair (7-11, 2-9), which endured a six-minute scoreless stretch after trailing 22-17.