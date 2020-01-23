ST. LOUIS – The Mineral Area men’s basketball team struggled to gain separation during the first half on Wednesday night as St. Louis kept the tempo at its comfort level.
But the explosive nature of the seventh-ranked Cardinals would soon flourish while attacking frequently after the break, and they emerged with an 81-63 road triumph.
Malevy Leons paced four players in double figures, notching 17 points plus eight rebounds, and Terrion Murdix made 9-of-12 free throws while scoring 15.
Mineral Area (21-1) seized control with a 16-1 run that commenced when Kevin Legardy matched a 3-pointer by opposing guard Tyrail Trussell to extend a 40-36 lead.
Angelo Stuart highlighted the spurt with a layup through contact after receiving a pinpoint bounce pass from Keyyaun Batchman near midcourt.
Legardy coaxed in a difficult shot through traffic to create a 56-37 advantage, and contributed seven rebounds off the bench while equaling Batchman with 14 points apiece.
Leons capped his scoring production with a 3-pointer at 73-52, and the Cardinals finished 8-of-18 from beyond the arc while collectively going 21-of-28 from the line.
Freshman forward David Jones dropped in 16 points while Jean Alexis and Tressell contributed 11 each for the Archers (8-10).
Mineral Area never trailed at any juncture after getting the first field goal on an interior feed from Gabe O’Neal to Leons, but stayed in a tight battle through the intermission.
Although the Cardinals were successful in drawing fouls on drives, St. Louis repeatedly worked the ball inside – often to Jones – for high-percentage shots.
Murdix attacked for a basket with the score at 13-12, and Batchman nailed a triple to restore a 30-24 margin after Jones had powered through the defense to beat the shot clock.
Trussell cut a baseline path to the rim to make it a one-possession game, but Batchman scored off the glass for a 36-31 halftime spread after Stuart had drawn an offensive foul.
Tristian Mullins went a combined 0-for-7 from the perimeter in two previous scoreless outings for the Cardinals, but registered two 3-pointers during the second half against the Archers.
Mineral Area returns to Region 16 Division I action on Saturday as State Fair visits for Homecoming.
